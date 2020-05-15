This retreat located at 104 Carter Notch Road in Jackson is rich in architectural detail and set on a beautiful 2.4-acre lot.
The enviable walk-to-town Jackson Village location with 460 feet of Wildcat River frontage and direct access to Jackson Ski Touring’s “Eagle Mountain Fields” cross-country ski trail, makes it a Jackson gem. Jump onto the cross-country trail and access JSTF’s 150k trail system that covers over 60 square miles. The season passes that come with this house are a real bonus.
Set at the top of Jackson Falls on the Wildcat River, federally designated as a Wild and Scenic River, the property combines the magnificent outdoors with a gracious and relaxed living environment indoors. 104 Carter Notch Road boasts mountain and golf course views over Eagle Mountain House Golf Course’s sixth hole.
The inside is just as beautiful as the outside in this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath striking contemporary. The warmth and texture of natural woods and massive granite fireplace enhance the rustic sophistication of the home.
The open-living design is highlighted by a lovely greenhouse that runs along the kitchen and dining room. Your plants will love the southern exposure and you’ll love the design and view.
The elegant main level master suite has direct, immediate views up the river and a slider out to the rear deck and hot tub where you can relax after a day of world class recreation.
Look over to the golf course and mountains while you enjoy the sounds of the Wildcat River meandering by. The master bath is striking and so peaceful that it can double as a meditation room — luxury at its finest.
The great room has a gas log stove set in the granite fireplace and over-sized sliders leading out to the riverfront deck for outdoor entertaining and relaxing. The intimate south facing living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace and built-in bookcases.
It looks out to flowering shrubs and perennials in the side garden and across to the Wildcat and the historic Valley Cross Road bridge. The bridge was built in 1910 in the village and moved to its present location around 1930. From here, walk to the Jackson Tennis Club, village cafes, restaurants and two golf courses.
The updated kitchen by Old World Kitchens of Portland, Maine, has a classic U-shaped design providing abundant work surfaces. The high-end appliances, travertine tile and beautiful outlook through the greenhouse create a highly functional and soothing kitchen.
There is a beautiful sunny office with an attached bath, wet bar and view of the river. The bright utility room is presently used as an art studio. Head out from there to the side yard if you’re a garden lover. The unique garden shed complements the home and can hold all your garden tools.
Just a stone’s throw away from all the amenities of the village with its fine and casual dining, shops, lovely post and beam Jackson Public Library, the Jackson Historical Society Museum of White Mountain Art and minutes to Story Land, this Jackson home has the perfect location. It’s close to downhill and cross-country skiing, hiking in the nearby White Mountain National Forest, biking, kayaking, golfing and shopping in nearby North Conway.
You’ve driven by it, you’ve pictured yourself here, now is the time.
Kathleen Sullivan Head of Badger Realty in Jackson is the listing broker for the home. This 4,752-square-foot house is priced at $1,300,000. The MLS number is 4796876. She can be reached directly at (603) 986-5932 (preferred), in the office at (603) 383-4407, ext. 351 or by email at kathleen@badgerrealty.com.
