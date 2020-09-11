Upon arriving at 461 Stewart Road in Eaton on the doorstep of North Conway Village, you’ll be captivated by the panoramic views of the Presidential Range, the backdrop to this beautifully crafted contemporary home privately situated on just over 15 rolling acres. Pristine, Crystal Lake, with its beautiful residents only sandy beach is just minutes away.
The incredible views can be enjoyed from the multilevel decks that over look lush fields where you can enjoy relaxation and recreational activities. Designed, built, and occupied by one of the valley’s most respected builders, this home boasts over 4,500-square-feet of living space with three bedrooms and four baths.
The well-appointed kitchen is filled with natural light from the skylights above and has a breakfast nook with deck access. The main level features a dining room, formal living room with fireplace, and additional family room — all enjoy wonderful views. This is the perfect floor plan for entertaining or bringing family and friends together.
Upstairs you are greeted by a spacious master suite with its own private deck and two comfortably sized bedrooms with ample storage. It’s easy to work from home with a two room home office suite complete with private sauna, shower, and direct access to the garage below.
The lowest level provides a bonus family room for additional sleeping and recreation with bath. Additional multi-purpose areas can be adapted easily for your use.
Attached heated two-car garage, central air conditioning and a full-house generator make this home comfortable year round .
As a bonus, there is an oversized detached heated garage and second-floor workspace provide even greater potential and utility, easily adaptable to meet your needs.
The list price is $649,000. The MLS number is 4808435.
This home is offered for sale by Jim Lyons and Ann Pinkham of Select Real Estate.
