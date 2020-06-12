This new listing in Bartlett (Intervale), located at 14 Rachel Lane in Bartlett, just over the North Conway line, is close to everything and tucked away in a small neighborhood setting.
This is a classic New England Cape home with three bedrooms and two baths (3/4 and full). This home features a newer renovated kitchen with easy care flooring, maple cabinets, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, trendy subway tile backsplash and granite countertops to compliment the open kitchen/dining area.
Lots of windows throughout the home allow for great natural lighting throughout especially in the living room with a brick wall/hearth and newer woodstove. Off the living room is an office/study or possibly a bedroom with the 3/4 bath and laundry close by.
Upstairs are two bedrooms, a full bath and the main front to back bedroom with ample closet space and room for a sitting area or add more beds as a shared bedroom.
If you need additional living space the full basement has great ceiling height and could be finished. It is currently an open rec room with pool table and sitting area.
Between the house and two-car garage with storage above is a mudroom/four season room with access to both the fenced-in backyard and a deck out front.
Outside you will find a level 1.96-acre landscaped yard with plenty of privacy with the treed outline and fenced yard which is perfect for the security of little ones and or pets.
The front of the home has a natural setting with a circular paved driveway on a private paved road in a small neighborhood of nice homes.
This home has it all: neighborhood, location, Bartlett taxes, North Conway water and a well-maintained home.
The MLS number is 4810004. The list price is $315,000.
The property is shown by appointment. Please reach out to listing agent Janet McMahon at 603 Redstone Realty for more information and schedule a showing. McMahon can be contacted at (603) 986-1077 (best) or (603) 356-6035.
