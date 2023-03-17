Welcome to historic Lovell, Maine, where people from near and far spend their summers relaxing on the shores of Kezar Lake and recreating in the fall and winter on one of many nearby trails and mountains.
This antique cape located at 218 Main St. in Lovell, Maine, boasts much of its original New England charm with reclaimed barn wood floors and exposed post and beam frame and yet was completely remodeled with contemporary luxury in mind.
Three bedrooms and four baths are in just under 2,900 square feet of living space that is laid out for comfort and entertaining on 0.68 acres with a spacious yard and in walking distance to the library, playground and tennis courts across the street.
First-floor living includes the primary en suite with 18-foot ceilings, a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone hearth in the living room, a laundry room, a modern kitchen with quartz countertops and an office/study room that was originally the law office for David Hastings in the mid-19th century.
Custom-made features throughout the home include an impressive kitchen hood, kitchen island and primary vanity with barn board detailing all handmade by a local craftsman with wood from the home. This is a home you do not want to miss touring.
The list price is $525,000.
The property is listed by Tara Peirce of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty.
Pierce is a Realtor licensed in New Hampshire and Maine, she can be contacted at the office at (603) 356-5757, by cell at (207) 272-2318 or by email at tarap@badgerpeabodysmith.com.
