3-18-2023 Property of the Week

This undated photo offers a historic look at this week’s property located at 218 Main St. in Lovell, Maine. The list price is $525,000. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Welcome to historic Lovell, Maine, where people from near and far spend their summers relaxing on the shores of Kezar Lake and recreating in the fall and winter on one of many nearby trails and mountains.

This antique cape located at 218 Main St. in Lovell, Maine, boasts much of its original New England charm with reclaimed barn wood floors and exposed post and beam frame and yet was completely remodeled with contemporary luxury in mind.

