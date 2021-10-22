Take a step back in time to a mountain getaway with a one-of-kind story. Located at 533 West Side Road in Bartlett on 22 private acres. There are views to Mount Washington and the presidential peaks, formally known as “the Crags” your journey begins up a winding drive bordered by the original stone walls.
The antique Adirondack-style home sits on a knoll overlooking sprawling grounds. Enjoy wildlife visits and mountain views from the covered front porch.
The home was originally built around 1903 as a summer retreat by well-know Wall Street attorney Severo Mallet-Provost. It was historically known for large music focused gatherings and was later inherited by daughter Pauline and Russian composer Leo Ornstein. The original piano that was the focus of music filled mountain evenings is still in the property and will be left to the new owners.
The property underwent a complete restoration in 2004 and has had major updates under the current ownership.
Enjoy the large welcoming kitchen where new meets old with all new stainless appliances, two dishwashers and a six-burner Décor Stove. Slate countertops, Walnut flooring and a farmers sink compliment the original brick cook stove to give a warm but modern gourmet cooking atmosphere. The butler pantry off the kitchen features the original cabinetry and tin sink. The kitchen opens to the expansive bluestone patio bordered by the original stone walls.
The great room and dining room offer space for large gatherings of family and friends, windows have been updated with Pella replacements, doors open from every room out to the patio in the back or the front porch and the view in the front. Floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and beamed ceiling take you to a bygone era, copper ceilings and a brick fireplace all provide a feel of charming nostalgia.
Four ample bedroom suites and four baths provide great sleeping space. The first-floor bedroom has been renovated with eight custom bunks, featuring individual lighting and “peak-a-boo” chat windows between bunks. Bathrooms feature clawfoot tubs and have been updated.
The property includes a babbling brook, two-car garage and the original icehouse. The large fire pit and benches overlooking the view is where your family will carry on the legacy of this wonderful property.
The MLS number is 4857427. The list $1,575,000.
Call Diane McGregor at (603) 986-8336 for a tour and to make it yours today.
