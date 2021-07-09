Listing agent Bob Kantack is pleased to show you this attractive three-bedroom home in the popular Birchview By The Saco community.
Located at 166 Covered Bridge Lane in Bartlett, it features spacious living, dining and kitchen areas, with a screened porch to the rear, and a good-sized front deck. There is an impressive master bedroom suite.
Below, a two-car garage, plus good storage space. The property is nicely landscaped with views to Mountain Stanton and to Attitash Ski Mountain in winter. It is a short walk to a community beach on the Saco River. A very pleasant setting. Make this your special primary or second home.
The list price is $539,000. The MLS number is 4870097.
There will be an open house Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Directions: Heading west toward Attitash on Route 302, look for an open house sign and go right on Covered Bridge Lane, and follow it 0.8 mile to 166 Covered Bridge Lane on the right.
For more information contact Attitash Realty at (603) 374-6514, or listing agent Kantack at (603) 387-4459.
