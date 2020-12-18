CONWAY — Badger Realty in North Conway has added a new sales agent to its roster, according to Managing Partner Brenda Leavitt.
“We’re especially pleased to welcome Jackie Goodhart to our sales team,” said Leavitt in making the announcement. “Jackie, who’s lived in the Mount Washington Valley for 16 years, is the consummate professional who’ll work hard for her clients.”
Goodhart, who was formerly the director of association accounts for the Omni Mount Washington Resort, says when the pandemic created the need for a new career, she asked herself what it was she absolutely loved about her past jobs. “It was meeting people, selling and contracting — so real estate seemed the perfect next chapter.”
Goodhart adds that the key to her success in hospitality sales was her ability to build trust and strong relationships, which will be every bit as important in her new career. “I believe 90 percent of sales is listening so you fully understand the client’s point of view. Also important are follow-through and availability, which are second nature to me after decades in sales.”
Goodhart initially got to know Badger Realty when serving with Leavitt on the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, and then later purchased her Center Conway home through the agency.
“Having worked at what I consider the region’s best hotel — the Omni — and for the Ritz-Carlton Washington, D.C., before that, I knew I wanted to work for the best real estate firm in the valley. That’s always been Badger Realty.”
Badger Realty, which has offices in North Conway, Jackson and Berlin, is the leader in real estate sales, rentals and leasing in the greater Mount Washington Valley.
For more information, contact Badger Realty at (603) 356-5757 or go to badgerrealty.com or contact Jackie Goodhart at Jackie@BadgerRealty.com or (603) 661-0127.
