thorn hill whirlpool tub

Each standard room at the Inn at Thorn Hill offers oversized two-person whirlpool bathtubs and fireplaces. (COURTESY PHOTO)

JACKSON — Jackson Collection has announced that the Inn at Thorn Hill has been awarded the No. 17 Top Property to Stay in America 2023.

The Jackson Collection has two resorts located in the historic village of Jackson: the Christmas Farm Inn & Spa, and the Inn at Thorn Hill. Each property has its own unique charm and offerings.

