Fixr has released its 2023 Bathroom Trends Report whose findings are consistent with demands we are seeing among homeowners. The major trends found are as follows:

Homeowners continue to work full-time or part-time from their homes. They want a sanctuary space where they can spend a few minutes all to themselves, devoid of texts, tweets and even little feet, to recharge, refresh and wash away the stresses of the day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.