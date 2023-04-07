Fixr has released its 2023 Bathroom Trends Report whose findings are consistent with demands we are seeing among homeowners. The major trends found are as follows:
Homeowners continue to work full-time or part-time from their homes. They want a sanctuary space where they can spend a few minutes all to themselves, devoid of texts, tweets and even little feet, to recharge, refresh and wash away the stresses of the day.
Half of the respondents to the Fixr survey cited the ability to create an in-home spa experience as a top priority. Creating a calming environment can be accomplished with the use of wood-look and natural materials in addition to specifying products that provide different types of therapies that include message, color, sound and light in shower systems and tubs.
Fixr found that homeowners are gravitating toward more patterned tiles and wall coverings to add depth, interest and dimension to the bath. Thirty-six percent of design professionals surveyed cited this as a major trend.
Backlit mirrors are another popular bathroom trend due to their aesthetic and ability to provide task lighting for applying makeup and shaving and ambient lighting to set the mood for the bath. Many backlit mirrors have special capabilities including antifog features and even internet connectivity.
Top priorities for bath upgrades are showers (65 percent), vanities (44 percent), layout (43 percent), fixtures (sinks, toilets, etc.), flooring (25 percent), lighting (18 percent), faucets (14 percent) and color scheme (11 percent).
Give Country Cabinets, etc. a call at (603-356-5766) or email them at ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com and let them show you how to convert your primary bath into a space that only dreams are made of. The showroom is by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.