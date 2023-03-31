Renovating an existing space or building a new kitchen, bath, closet or laundry room is a major investment of time and resources for homeowners.
The internet is both our friend and foe. While the internet provides access to every product and service that you could ever need for a renovation project, the amount of information available online can be overwhelming, is often incorrect, is likely to cause analysis paralysis, contributes to unrealistic expectations and budgets, and elevates stress levels.
That’s where a professional kitchen and bath designer can be your greatest asset. Professional designers specialize in making order out of chaos.
A primary reason why homeowners hire a professional designer is that their existing kitchen or other spaces does not work as well as it should.
In homes where the existing space has an irregular shape, feels cramped, or does not feel comfortable, a professional designer can craft creative solutions to make smaller spaces appear larger, see potentialities that others don’t and transform a cramped disjointed space into a floor plan that exceeds everyone’s expectations.
Partnering with a professional kitchen designer adds value to your home because professional designers keep their fingers on the pulse of trends, capitalize on opportunities and know what homeowners desire and value.
Professional designers are also familiar with code requirements. This expertise is especially helpful for homeowners that are renovating an older home. In many jurisdictions, codes will affect the size and type of range hood or fan and if you will need to update electrical, ventilation or plumbing systems. Professional designers can assure that your new kitchen will meet the requirements of today’s building codes.
Professional designers can reduce and all but eliminate stress by understanding your aesthetic and goals and providing recommendations that meet your kitchen’s stylistic and performance needs.
Professional designers can provide the guidance homeowners need to create and maintain a realistic budget and have the expertise to recommend budget-friendly alternatives if necessary.
Professional designers also save homeowners tons of time by having the knowledge, experience, and research abilities to quickly identify products and designs that meet homeowner requirements.
If you have dreamed of creating a stunning new kitchen that makes you smile every time you cross the threshold, email us at ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com or call Country Cabinets, etc. at (603) 356-5766 and let them show you how to make your dream a reality. The showroom is by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.