Is now the time to start the remodeling project that will add value to your home and family and make your home more enjoyable to use and live in? That’s a question many homeowners are considering and the vast majority are answering in the affirmative. Current economic conditions make the decision much easier.

Nearly 80 percent of American home mortgages are 4 percent or less. With interest rates more than doubling from a year ago, purchasing power for a new home has declined by 40 percent. Plus, with new and for sale home inventory limited, many homeowners have determined it is more cost-effective and beneficial to enhance their current homes than to purchase a new one.

