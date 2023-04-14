Is now the time to start the remodeling project that will add value to your home and family and make your home more enjoyable to use and live in? That’s a question many homeowners are considering and the vast majority are answering in the affirmative. Current economic conditions make the decision much easier.
Nearly 80 percent of American home mortgages are 4 percent or less. With interest rates more than doubling from a year ago, purchasing power for a new home has declined by 40 percent. Plus, with new and for sale home inventory limited, many homeowners have determined it is more cost-effective and beneficial to enhance their current homes than to purchase a new one.
Another reason why so many homeowners are electing to remodel their kitchens, primary baths, closets, laundry rooms and other space in their home is that they are happy with their current neighborhood and home.
Kitchens and primary bathrooms have become the most popular rooms in the home to remodel with many homeowners opting to bring more of Mother Nature indoors by installing new windows and skylights in their new kitchens and baths.
Another positive sign for homeowners is that many of the supply chain challenges and limited availability of materials that delayed projects in 2022 are no longer impediments to completing projects on time and on budget in 2023.
Is this the right time to create the kitchen or bath of your dreams. Give Country Cabinets, etc. a call at (603) 356-5766 or email ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com and let them show you have you can create a kitchen or bath that makes your home more enjoyable for you and your family. The showroom is by appointment only.
