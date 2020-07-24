We've entered the second half of 2020 and want to share the design trends that stood out during the first half of the year.
Split finishes are in vogue in everything from plumbing fixtures and appliances to door and cabinet hardware. Some clients are drawn to a combination of black and gold or black and silver finishes.
Mixed materials is another trend in new kitchens and baths combining stone, wood and glass are on point for many homeowners and builders. Imagine an island that features an engineered stone top contrasted with two-tone wood paneling and a matte black sink with gold-finished faucet. Simply gorgeous.
Similar to mixing materials is specifying contrasting colors. Different colored upper and lower cabinets continue to gain in popularity.
Functional furniture is also making a new home in kitchens and baths. Homeowners warmly respond to suggestions for desk space, separate storage cabinetry and pantries, open shelving and other solutions that are more reminiscent of furniture found in other places in the home than traditional kitchen cabinetry.
White kitchen cabinetry continues to rank as the number one preference, however, we see white trending in other materials and fixtures beyond cabinetry. White finished appliances, split chrome and white faucets, and split white toned lighting make for a dramatic statement in any kitchen. Other trending colors for finishes in kitchens and baths include champagne, bronze, gray, gold and black.
The kitchen plays a critical role in connecting it as the most important room in the home with other spaces. That helps to explain the popularity of open floor plan kitchens. Your new kitchen has to look out-of-this-world and serve multiple purposes and functions, spanning from the space where meals are prepared to a central gathering place for family and friends. A well-designed kitchen combines stylish aesthetics with durable and functional finishes and materials.
