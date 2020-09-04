Stay-at-home mandates from employers and government jurisdictions are inspiring homeowners to undertake improvement projects. We are finding homeowners are most interested in renovating their kitchens, baths and outdoor spaces. That trend corresponds to what is happening across the United States.
According to a new survey of 1,000 homeowners in the U.S. conduct by Houzz.com, nearly 80 percent of homeowners are “dreaming about changes that would help them to enjoy their home.” The most popular projects are outdoor upgrades, master bathroom and kitchen renovations.
The National Association of Realtors recently found that prospective homebuyers are placing a premium on home office space, yard space for exercising or growing food and additional space for family members.
Kitchen renovations make a lot of sense as more homeowners have reported a significant increase in baking and cooking activities while working from home.
Would you like to make your home more enjoyable and functional? There is no better time than the present with interest rates at historic lows. If you want to know what it would take to convert your kitchen, bath or other rooms in your home into more functional, enjoyable and aesthetically pleasing spaces, give Country Cabinets, etc. a call at (603-356-5766) or email (ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com) to make an appointment to visit the showroom.
