The Kitchen & Bath Industry Show is the largest event of its kind in North America for kitchen and bath showrooms, designers, sales professionals and manufacturers.
Featuring more than 600 exhibitors and attracting some 70,000 attendees, Kitchen & Bath Industry Show serves as the event for manufacturers to introduce new products and showcase trends that are likely to dominate kitchen, bath and home renovation for the months and years to come.
Designing a dream kitchen or bath for homeowners requires balancing form with function. A recurring request among homeowners is to design spaces that make everyday tasks easier and more enjoyable to perform while making a space look and feel extraordinarily special.
Many of the trends at Kitchen & Bath Industry Show are reflected in the desires of homeowners who want innovative designs that maximize functionality, ease of use, and efficiency.
Open floor plans remain a top trend. Almost three in four homeowners love the idea of opening up their kitchens to other rooms in their home. Given the fact that many homeowners continue to work either full-time or part-time from their home, open floor plans increase the functionality of the home, providing dedicated spaces for working, studying, entertaining, relaxing and spending quality family time.
Demand for larger kitchens that feature either a walk-in or built in pantry, islands with seating and storage, and space for extra large appliances are frequently requested by homeowners.
A recent national survey confirms this trend, finding that half of homeowners want to increase their kitchen space to accommodate an extra-large refrigerator. Signature Kitchens responded to this trend at Kitchen & Bath Industry Show by showcasing an industry first 48-inch French door refrigerator.
Appliance technology advancements were also front and center at Kitchen & Bath Industry Show. Featured were counter-deep refrigerators that serve to maximize space without compromising performance.
Refrigerators have gotten much more efficient, helping to preserve food for longer periods of time and several newer models feature mirror-coated glass panels that allow you to peer inside the fridge without opening the door.
Sustainability was another dominant trend at Kitchen & Bath Industry Show. responding to the ever-increasing demand for environmentally efficient spaces.
A recent Houzz survey found 92 percent of homeowners are using sustainable products and strategies in their new kitchens.
Country Cabinets, etc. specializes in helping homeowners create more environmentally sustainable kitchens by specifying energy-star rated appliances, LED lighting, water-sense certified plumbing fixtures, and sustainable materials used for flooring, countertops, backsplashes and cabinetry.
What are the trends that will make your new kitchen easier and more enjoyable to use? Give Country Cabinets a call at (603) 356-5766 or email ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com make and let them show you how to turn your dreams and desires into a dream kitchen that meshes the best of form and function. The showroom is by appointment only.
