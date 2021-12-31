COVID-19 has transformed the role and functionality of modern kitchens. While the kitchen has long been considered the heart of the home, it now serves multiple roles that include classroom, office, hobby center, restaurant, study, game room and conference room, among others.
Increasingly, homeowners are creating the kitchen of their dreams for the long term, that includes design considerations for a multi-generational household and for aging in place. Aging in place is the term to create spaces that can be used by anyone regardless of age, physical condition or mobility, employing universal design principles.
Access is a key to universal design. Open floor plan kitchens are ideal for multigenerational and aging in-place kitchen use because they typically provide access to other living spaces and feature multiple pathways that can accommodate those who may be confined to a wheelchair or need to use a walker.
When homeowners request a kitchen where they can age in place from Country Cabinets, Etc., we look at entryways into the kitchen. If we can eliminate doors, that’s great. If not, we determine if they can be expanded. Most doorways are 24-inches wide. You need at least 36 inches to accommodate a wheelchair.
Floor coverings are another important consideration of a universally designed kitchen. Concrete, tiles and other hard surfaces can put a strain on hips, back and knees. We often recommend textured small format ceramic or nonslip tile or wood, vinyl or linoleum.
Countertop, cabinet and appliance height, reach and safety considerations are also addressed in a universally designed kitchen. Multi-level or adjustable countertops with rounded corners eliminate the possibility of a family member being injured by a sharp corner and can be used by every member of the family regardless of height. Matte and other nonglare finishes make it easier on the eyes to prepare and cook meals, read recipes and perform other tasks.
For cabinets, the standard for an aging-in-place kitchen is to position cabinets 3 inches lower than standard height. We will recommend cabinets with pull down shelves on upper cabinets and pull-out shelves or drawers for base or floor cabinets.
There are multiple storage solutions that provide ease of access to pots, pans, pantry items and other utensils and tools that are used daily in the kitchen. Rest assured that if you want to create a dream kitchen for the long-term, you don’t have to compromise style, functionality, look or feel.
Want more information how you can create a dream kitchen for every member of your family that survives the test of time? Email us at ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com or call us at (603) 356-5766. Please note the showroom is by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.