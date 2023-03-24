Homeowners continue to dream and look for inspiration to make their homes the envy of the neighborhood. With many homeowners continuing to work partially from home, the role of the kitchen has been transformed into serving as multifunctional spaces.
New kitchen designs account for these new roles that include office, study, library, cafe, dining room, classroom, and other purposes. As a result, these new demands have encouraged homeowners nationwide to invest more in the most important room in their home, according to the just-released 2023 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study.
There is a subtle shift in cabinet preferences according to the Houzz Kitchens Trends Study. Homeowners nationally are gravitating from Shaker-style cabinets to flat panel alternatives. While Shaker remains the number one choice among homeowners nationally, its popularity declined by 3 percentage points to 61 percent of all kitchens. Flat panel cabinets increased to 20 percent.
Custom cabinets remain the most popular choice among homeowners nationwide and that makes sense. Custom cabinets enable homeowners to get the exact look and functionality that they want, where they want it, and how they want it. It enables homeowners to make a personal and distinct style and design statement and thoroughly enjoy using their kitchen for many years.
The ability to obtain the custom look that most homeowners crave, requires replacing all of the existing cabinets during the remodel. That is the trend nationwide as well according to Houzz. Almost two in three kitchen remodels involved replacing existing cabinetry.
Homeowners increasingly are opting for wood-toned cabinets, representing about a quarter of all cabinet colors selected. White continues to be the most popular color choice selected in 40 percent of kitchen remodels nationwide. Another popular trend we see locally and nationwide is to select an island base color that differs from upper cabinets. This is the choice nearly half of all homeowners selected for their kitchen remodel.
Homeowners increasingly are gravitating to more sustainable options for their dream kitchens. More than 90 percent of kitchen remodels in 2022 featured sustainable products and systems. The most popular are LED lighting, energy-efficient appliances and water-efficient fixtures. The two compelling reasons homeowners are specifying sustainable products and solutions are to save money and to benefit the environment.
If you want to receive additional inspiration to create the kitchen of your dreams, email Country Cabinets, etc. at ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com or call us at 603-356-5766. The showroom is by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.