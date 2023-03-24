Homeowners continue to dream and look for inspiration to make their homes the envy of the neighborhood. With many homeowners continuing to work partially from home, the role of the kitchen has been transformed into serving as multifunctional spaces.

New kitchen designs account for these new roles that include office, study, library, cafe, dining room, classroom, and other purposes. As a result, these new demands have encouraged homeowners nationwide to invest more in the most important room in their home, according to the just-released 2023 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.