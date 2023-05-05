A national survey confirms trends among homeowners that countertops are becoming a more important feature of new kitchens, serving both aesthetic and functional purposes.

A Kitchen & Bath Design News survey of more than 400 kitchen and bath design professionals found that countertops have increasingly become an integral part of the modern-day kitchen, being called up to serve multiple purposes ranging from a traditional space for meal preparation, cooking and cleanup to providing space for school work, hobbies, working from home, mobile device charging and other activities.

