A national survey confirms trends among homeowners that countertops are becoming a more important feature of new kitchens, serving both aesthetic and functional purposes.
A Kitchen & Bath Design News survey of more than 400 kitchen and bath design professionals found that countertops have increasingly become an integral part of the modern-day kitchen, being called up to serve multiple purposes ranging from a traditional space for meal preparation, cooking and cleanup to providing space for school work, hobbies, working from home, mobile device charging and other activities.
Real estate marketplace provider Zillow reports that multifunctional countertops on kitchen islands is one of the top five home design trends to watch in 2023. The company noted that multifunctional kitchen islands generated 19 percent more mentions in listing descriptions in 2023 than in 2022.
Homeowners gravitate toward larger islands and countertops space permitting that they are maintenance-free and enable them to make a personal and compelling design statement in their homes. Factors to consider when selecting the perfect countertop for your new dream kitchen in addition to how they look include: durability, ease of maintenance and cleanliness, sustainability, and antimicrobial qualities.
The most requested countertops specified for homeowners include:
Engineered quartz: This is a top seller because quartz is not only extremely durable and easy to maintain, it comes in a variety of colors, patterns and styles.
Quartzite: Quartzite is an up-and-coming countertop material that is formed when quartz sandstone is exposed to high temperatures and pressure. The major reasons why homeowners are attracted to quartzite is that it looks and feels like marble at a lower price point. It also is durable and easy to maintain.
Natural stone: Natural stone countertops, such as granite and marble, continue to be popular due to their unique veining and patterns. Natural stone countertops are highly durable and can last for many years with proper care.
Dekton: Dekton countertops are highly resistant to heat, scratches, and stains, making them a popular choice for those who cook frequently. They are also available in a range of colors/patterns.
Butcher block countertops: Butcher block countertops are made of wood and are highly durable and heat-resistant. They provide a warm and inviting feel to the kitchen and can be a great choice for those who like to cook and bake.
What is the perfect countertop for your new dream kitchen? Email Country Cabinets, etc. at ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com or call (603) 356-5766 and let them curate the options that will best suit your style and needs. The showroom is by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.