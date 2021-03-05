CONWAY — Badger Realty was recently awarded affiliate status in Leading Real Estate Companies of the World luxury marketing division, Luxury Portfolio International.
Since 2007, Badger Realty has proudly been members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, which is a global real estate community comprised of 550 real estate companies awarded membership based on rigorous standards for service and performance. With 4,600 offices and 135,000 sales associates in over 70 countries, these firms represent 1.1 million transactions annually.
This distinction ensures that Badger Realty’s clients are working with exceptional local professionals who also deliver connections to buyers and quality real estate companies across the country and around the world. The company also benefits from LeadingRE’s industry-leading international referral network, award-winning professional development programs and events, professional marketing resources and more.
Badger Realty recently earned membership in Luxury Portfolio International, an exclusive group of LeadingRE companies that hold significant luxury market share and demonstrate a commitment to the high-end. LPI attracts a global audience of visitors from over 200 countries/territories every month and markets approximately 50,000 luxury homes annually.
Based in the United States, LPI is backed by the experience of the most well respected and renowned experts in luxury real estate in markets worldwide. This group collectively has wide spans of experience in the high-end luxury real estate market.
“We are delighted to have Badger Realty as part of our distinguished network of premier brokerages. The company has an impeccable reputation in the Carroll County and Androscoggin Valley region and Oxford County, Maine, and we are committed to helping the firm achieve even greater success,” said Paul Boomsma, president and CEO of LeadingRE. “As a member of LeadingRE and LPI, Badger Realty combines authentic, local expertise with global connections to the highest quality real estate firms worldwide.”
Badger Realty has recently combined their firms efforts with Peabody & Smith Realty. Richard Badger opened the doors in 1965 and Badger Realty will forever be known as the premier Leader in Real Estate in the Mount Washington Valley area and North Country. The team at Badger Realty offers a wide array of services to its customers and clients in residential sales, land sales and commercial and investment properties.
“We are thrilled to be a selected member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International. With buyers being so much more mobile in their work life, we believe that the opportunities will be endless when making a decision of not so much where to work, but rather where they will be able to live. The natural surroundings that we have available is so beautiful and serene, there is no doubt we will continue to see growth in our community”, said Leavitt of Badger Realty.
To learn more about Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, go to leadingre.com. To learn more about Luxury Portfolio International, go to luxuryportfolio.com.
Badger Realty has three offices in North Conway, Jackson and Berlin. To learn more, call (603) 356-5757 or go to badgerrealty.com.
