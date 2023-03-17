LITTLETON — Badger Peabody & Smith Realty held its annual award celebration in mid-February with a dinner, award presentations, dancing and more at the Omni Mt. Washington Resort in Bretton Woods. The geographic location serves as a great meeting place for all the offices from Berlin to Holderness, Littleton to Conway.
“We had a special event and it was a celebration of the successes of the year,” said Andy Smith, broker/owner of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty. “This year we added a few new awards, including the Good Neighbor Award and more.”
According to Smith, the firm had a great year, including hosting a number of educational events for agents and staff and participating in almost 1,000 sales transactions.
The evening celebrated also the firm’s charitable contributions.
“Our agents and staff worked hard for our clients and customers in 2022 and it was a pleasure to get to celebrate their achievements,” Smith said.
The Badger Peabody & Smith Realty Residential Sales Associate of 2022 was awarded to Beth Horan. Horan has been with the firm for over 20 years and works in the Franconia office and services clients and customers in the North Country.
“Beth is a wonderful agent,” Smith said. She takes the time to really listen to folks, she is a great advisor for them and helps them achieve their goals. She enjoys her real estate career and it shows. She consistently goes above and beyond for everyone and we were thrilled to present her with this award.”
They also recognized the top agents for each of the other offices. The top agent in the Berlin was Janet Nickerson; top agent in the Bretton Woods was Michele Penner; top agent in Holderness was Jackie Elliott; top agent in Jackson was Kathleen Sullivan-Head; top agent in Littleton was Nikki Barrett; top agent in North Conway was Kevin Killourie; and top agent in Plymouth was Missy Sullivan.
Other awards included:
Mount Madison Level sales achievement awards to: Paty Ciotto, Malcolm Badger, Vespar Duffy, Peter Pietz, Anne Foss, Daren Levitt, Karla Badger, Roland Turgeon, Ray Newton, Eric Turchon, Rachael Brown, Charles Crannell, Linda Matheson, Jane Swett, Patty O’Brien, Tara Peirce, Joy Moore, Norman Head, David Cianciolo, Linda Walker, Debbie Engelhardt and Sue Solar.
Mount Monroe Level sales achievement awards to: Steve Gorman, Nubi Duncan, Fran Matott, Ralph Cronin, Bernadette Donohue, Jason Cape, Mary Doherty, Don Lapoint, Jerrod Mitchell, Ed O’Halloran, Matthew Penner, Karen Walsh, Tiffany Howard and Aaron Woods.
Mount Jefferson Level sales achievement awards to: Diane McGregor, Jackie Elliott, Janet Nickerson, Zachary Hawkins, Kevin Killourie, Nikki Barrett, Kathleen Sullivan-Head and Missy Sullivan.
Mount Adams Level sales achievement awarded to: Keegan Rice.
Mount Washington Level sales achievement awards to: Michele Penner and Beth Horan.
The annual, Three Pound Sledge Hammer Award is giving to the agent in the firm who has a willingness to help their fellow agents and always having a helpful attitude throughout the year. This year the award was presented to Karen Walsh in the Plymouth office.
New for this year, the Badger Peabody & Smith Realty Good Neighbor award. This award was nominated by their peers and recognizes the agent that makes an extraordinary impact on their community through volunteer work. The award was presented to Barrett from the Littleton office.
Barrett works to help deliver meals on wheels through the Littleton Area Senior Center, she offers pet therapy with her dog Suzie at the Morrison in Whitefield, she helps raise money for North Country Boys & Girls club and she volunteers for the Lakes Region Board of Realtors as well.
Badger Peabody & Smith Realty is the North Country, Mount Washington Valley, Lakes Region of New Hampshire, Western Maine and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont representative of LeadingRE (LeadingRE.com).
With a membership that spans six continents, LeadingRE connects more than 550 firms and 135,000 sales associates who produce over 1.1 million real estate transactions each year. With combined resources of over 60 full-time agents and eight offices, Badger Peabody & Smith Realty can be reached.
