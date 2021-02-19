CONWAY — Ben Higgins is joining the Pinkham Real Estate team as a Realtor. He will be listing and selling real estate and is excited to share his love and extensive knowledge of the Mount Washington Valley with his buyer and seller clients.
As someone who has spent most of his life in the Mount Washington Valley, Higgins’ reason for calling it his permanent home is as much about the wonderful people here as it is the world-class skiing, hiking, fishing and unparalleled beauty. Higgins’ outside interests include hiking with his dog Mosey, crafting custom woodworking projects, reading and generally exploring our wonderful valley.
“We are so happy to welcome Ben to our team of full-time real estate professionals,” said Emily Kubichko, owner and Realtor at Pinkham. “Ben has deep roots in the Valley and a background in customer service, two things we find extremely helpful in a real estate professional. We are excited to have him on our team.”
Since 1963, Pinkham Real Estate has been representing buyers and sellers in the Mount Washington Valley. A full-service real estate agency, Pinkham specializes in residential, commercial and land sales in New Hampshire and Western Maine. Find them online at PinkhamRealEstate.com, or in person at 2558 White Mountain Highway in North Conway.
For more information, call (603) 356-5425.
