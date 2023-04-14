“We look forward to making our case in front of a court that Conway’s sign code tramples on the free speech rights of all Conway residents.” — Rob Frommer of the Institute for Justice, attorney for Leavitt’s Bakery owner Sean Young, who is taking Conway to court over its sign ordinance, a change to which was defeated by voters Tuesday.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Thirty-seven Kennett scholar-athletes honored
- Summer of great music coming up at the gazebo
- MWV Habitat for Humanity to resume home furnishing pickups
- Senate Republicans kill two bills that would protect abortion rights
- Treasure hunter finds 1786 Spanish coin in Fryeburg
- MWV Community Band tuning up for 50th season
- Valley Voice: Remembering Kearsarge Inn's Bridie O'Neil
- Wheel Family Fun: Seasonal crossover from skis to pedals
Most Popular
Articles
- Former N. Conway restaurateur charged in $8 million fraud
- Pair indicted in Conway overdose death
- Taraji P. Henson 'hit a wall' with her mental health
- Seavey, Shepard win selectmen's seats; Snow, Stearns, DiGregorio on school board
- Wolfeboro police chief placed on leave during investigation
- Obituary: John A. McSherry
- Bradley just saying no to cannabis bill
- Leavitt's Country Bakery sells mural vs. sign T-shirts
- Limmer Boot and Sons legacy lives on under new owner
- Woodburn hires new attorney ahead of any retrial
Images
Videos
Commented
- Michael Kerins: FOX News hosts just say what their viewers want to hear (4)
- Bartlett woman banned from Conway library (3)
- Jonna Carter: Macbeth: The Sequel (2)
- Brodie Deshaies: Wentworth school district not indoctrinating its students (2)
- Group seeks removal of sex ed book (2)
- Ruth Clough: Sexual grooming in schools (1)
- Walter Davis: Let's solve real problems and stop worrying about books about drag queens 226 (1)
- Vaughn Roy: Incentives to work will make things better (1)
- Limmer Boot and Sons legacy lives on under new owner (1)
- Peter Hill: Bank failures are just the tip of the iceberg (1)
- Gogi Millner: Cordelli, Peternel back extreme measures rejected by own party (1)
- Katy Peternel: Burroughs' attempt to stifle conservative voices is a concern (1)
- U.S. Marshals arrest sex offender in N. Conway (1)
- Beth McCarthy: Appreciate Rep. Woodcock's legislative coverage in the Sun (1)
- State champs get heroes' welcome at Pine Tree (1)
- DiGregorio wants library books to be age-appropriate (1)
- Larissa Pickett: Shocked the KHS is considering eliminating math curriculum (1)
- Suzanne Nelson: Anger over Whitaker Woods serves no constructive purpose (1)
- Quddus Snyder: Betting on Conway (1)
- North Country Angling: Fish and Game exits fish hatcheries (1)
- Ruth Clough: Fewer mental issues if staff stayed out of the minds of kids (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.