This president should not serve one more day in office. That is why I support the growing bipartisan calls for his immediate removal from power under the 25th Amendment or the impeachment process, whichever means will ensure the swiftest possible end to his dangerous presidency.”
— Rep. Chris Pappas following the riot on the Capitol on Wednesday.
