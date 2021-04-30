“I think limiting short-term rentals is problematic; we are a tourism state ... That being said it’s a local decision.” — Gov. Chris Sununu, upon being asked about the town of Conway’s plans to ban short-term rentals in residential areas
Latest News
- Fish and Game sets waterfowl hunting seasons
- Coos court refuses 'Fallen 7' driver's third bid for bail
- Local links thrilled to open with fewer protocols
- Rec site parking stickers available Tuesday
- 20 Years & Onward: USVLT launches capital campaign
- Property of the Week: Two-bedroom Bartlett contemporary
- Home Front: Light at the end of the tunnel
- Wheel Family Fun: Dust off your helmet: May is bike riding time
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Conway officials forge ahead with STR ban
- STR owners to face selectmen today
- Will Fryeburg become the new marijuana mecca?
- Rental hosts ask selectmen for relief
- Florida high court approves death for Woodbury
- Conway selectmen to move against short-term rentals
- The legal dispute behind the STR debate
- Jockey Cap to appear on Fryeburg town warrant
- Chamber steps away from Jericho ATV Festival
- Expert: Re-start mask mandate, effective COVID-19 treatment under-utilized in N.H.
Images
Videos
Commented
- Robin Heather: Relocate migrants to North Conway to expand multiculturalism (7)
- Conway voters reject short-term rental regs (6)
- Conway selectmen to move against short-term rentals (6)
- Eugene M. Long: George Floyd was responsible for his own death (4)
- Governor lifts statewide mask mandate (2)
- Michael Corthell: Time for humanity to treat animals with respect and compassion (2)
- Walter Davis: Perhaps the people who fly Confederate flags are just uninformed (2)
- Laura Slitt: Eight reasons for you to consider plant proteins over animal (2)
- The legal dispute behind the STR debate (2)
- Gregory Wallace: Bicycles riding on the right in traffic is a false promise of safety (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.