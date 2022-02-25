“I appreciate all of the hard work that all of you have given to this. You may hope you’re never in a courtroom again. ... I hope it wasn’t too painful.” — Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius to two couples representing themselves in court over a short-term rental dispute.
Quote of the Week: Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius
