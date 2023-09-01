“He asked me, ‘Carol, how come everyone liked me as a teacher?’ The answer was pretty simple — he cared. He was the teacher and coach who always went above and beyond for everyone.” — Bartlett High School Class of 1958 graduate Carol Saunders at the school reunion, talking about favorite teacher, 98-year-old Sal Manna, who attended the reunion Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.