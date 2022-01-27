After an abbreviated season shortened by COVID-19, a popular family-friendly ski and snowboard tour is back in the valley next month with races and fun festivities.
The energetic Vertical Challenge, which started its 2022 season last weekend, winds through seven states and stops at 17 ski areas this winter, including Cranmore Feb. 5 and Black Feb. 6.
Open to skiers and riders of all ages and abilities, race entry is free with a season pass or lift ticket. Racers are divided into categories by gender and age to compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals. Medal winners get free lift tickets for the finals on April 9 at Vermont’s Jay Peak.
A staple for some 30 years, the tour has adaptive categories and also encourages participants to help raise funds for Make-A-Wish chapters in the states it visits. The event is known for the crew mentoring and nurturing young people for a life of philanthropy at an early age.
The valley has been an indispensable stop on the tour since its beginnings in 1991-92 with just two ski areas — one being Shawnee Peak. Race headquarters are now just south of the valley in Alton Bay.
In recent years, the tour’s taken place at Black Mountain, Cranmore and King Pine. Organizers say Cranmore and Black are among the most visited tour stops. A nice local touch is that Allie Fichera from the family owning Black served as a Vertical Challenge crew member for several years.
“So the White Mountain resorts have definitely had an impact on us over the years through their loyalty,” emailed spokesman Rush Olson.
Olson says the tour brings ski areas a combination of increased attendance, brand awareness, and customer goodwill. Organizers try their best to drive attendance to the mountains while they are there through social media channels, mailing lists, media, and word-of-mouth.
“Beyond just the specific day we visit, we also try to create awareness for them at other times through, for instance, sponsor promotions. And one of the most important things we can do for them is simply to create a fulfilling customer experience on the day we’re onsite. We want those visitors to leave remembering the incredible time they had at that MWV resort that day so they not only come back to our event there the next year but also re-visit at other times,” he said.
Founded by Frank Tansey, a man known to many in the valley, the tour was passed on to SnoCountry and then to Tansey, and Heather Clifford of Alton Bay. Clifford has a background in graphic design and marketing and for several years was “Frank’s right-hand woman for many aspects of the VC,” she emailed.
Clifford and Tansey bought the VC in 2018. Clifford acquired it last year after Tansey retired in 2019. He now acts as a consultant.
“I’m highly passionate about this tour and making it a positive force in the winter sports community in New England,” she emailed. With a blended family of four children and two dogs, her kids have worked on the tour with the support of her husband Josh.
Having to wade through different state governments and requirements during last year’s shortened season which included a race at Black Mountain, organizers required the crew to mask up and take temperature checks. They moved all facets of the events outdoors and did virtual awards ceremonies.
“One way our world has changed with the pandemic is that we now really need participants to book their lift tickets in advance and, ideally, pre-register for our events at our website, ski-vc.com,” Olson said.
As the world gets closer to normal, organizers want to increase the season to 20-plus resorts.
Olson hopes they get a bump in interest due to the Winter Olympics starting net month.
“We’d love to think we’re a good way for someone inspired by watching the Olympics who hasn’t skied or ridden in a while to get back into it because we’re low-pressure and fun, with an encouraging crew helping participants along the way,” he said.
Vermont’s Spencer Woods, a Paralympic alpine skier who is a direct descendant of Benjamin Franklin, raced in the VC growing up. Occasionally organizers hear of racers making their high school teams.
In the end, it’s all about helping kids and families get out on the slopes, fostering community, encouraging fundraising and making sure the smiles are as wide as the groomed corduroy trails.
