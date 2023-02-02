2-3-2023 Basch-Chip Henry Ski Jump

Skiers took to the Chip Henry Ski Jump along the Kanc Saturday for the Mount Washington Valley Ski Jumping Tournament. (MARTY BASCH PHOTO)

The joint was jumping.

From elementary school-aged children to teenaged high school students, they took flight during the Mount Washington Valley Ski Jumping Tournament at the Chip Henry Ski Jump Saturday along the Kancamagus Highway.

