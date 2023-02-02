The joint was jumping.
From elementary school-aged children to teenaged high school students, they took flight during the Mount Washington Valley Ski Jumping Tournament at the Chip Henry Ski Jump Saturday along the Kancamagus Highway.
More than 30 ski jumpers and their supportive family and friends from New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut took to the three jumps — 10, 20 and 35 meters — as passing light flurries sometimes tickled the sky.
Ski jumping is something of a foreign language to the majority of alpine skiers and snowboarders in the valley including me. For example, they talk of the K point, the targeted landing spot. Watching from the sidelines gives a newfound appreciation for those taking flight without wings. Though they were less than a basketball hoop high off the ground, they land with a giant stomp.
Ski jumping is enjoying a renaissance here in the White Mountains with the revitalization of both the jump on the Kanc — home to Kennett’s flying Eagles — with its new groomer and snowmaking, and the reawakening of the Nansen Ski Jump in Milan after a 37-year slumber.
Last weekend both jumps were busy with competitors, the Kanc Saturday and Nansen Sunday. The Nansen jumps will see more events this winter with a meet on Feb. 8 followed by the Division 1 State Ski Jumping Championships on Feb. 16.
For most people, one can only imagine being a skilled ski jumper standing at the top of a ski jump before making that swift plunge down a ramp to take flight into the air at breakneck speeds with nary a seatbelt for a few electrifying seconds.
The thrills and excitement — not to mention the butterflies — must be an addiction to those who soar in an intoxicating sport focused on speed, height and distance that’s not exactly a must-read or -see in today’s mainstream media.
It takes skill, strength and dedication to stick with the sport. Not only is it physical, but also mental with acute prowess necessary to have the confidence needed for the take-off, flight and landing.
Technique is key to maintaining satisfactory body position throughout the entire jump. The wind rushes past their helmets. There is a sensation of weightlessness as they push off into the air on their own Adrenaline Airways flight.
Then in those short seconds, that same physicality that launches them, must sustain them as they safely return to terra firma with excellent timing and the strength to absorb the jolt of being back on land, also in good form, and controlling those huge skis that dwarf even giants.
All would much rather fly, then fall as they deal with the physics of gravity, lift and drag.
Athleticism is certainly on display but so is hope, particularly watching the young ones on the 10-meter jump.
Instead of competing on the tall ski jumping boards, several of the youngsters were still on alpine skis and using hard boots instead of the more cross-country style shoes typical for flight.
That small jump might provide the same flight for able skiers barreling down one of the valley’s steep alpine racing trails like Spillway at Attitash. Still, many of those young ones were able to jump their age in meters or more.
The beauty of the venue is that everyone is close to the action, very unlike the huge jumping stadiums in Europe where ski jumpers and other participants of alternative snow sports as seen from a U.S. perspective like biathlon racers are viewed more like rock stars than a curiosity.
There are certainly thrills in the chill of winter and spills as well. After stomping the landing, the skiers would make impressive hockey style stops though sometimes that would result in a spill as well, a spray of snow, and spectators moving quickly out of the way.
Skiers would take three jumps, two of them scored, under the watchful eyes of judges and hill markers, volunteers that included fellow competitors and dedicated family members as the meet moved among those jumps. As they did, the hang time got longer and higher, and the spills a bit more spectacular.
But what’s really incredible is that when it’s done right, it’s like a dance between earth and sky. The jumper’s highest point is at the beginning of the jump before flying through the air, getting closer to the ground and then landing in a smooth gliding telemark motion before taxiing off the runway and then making the oft-winded march to top to take-off again.
