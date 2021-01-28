Though the Eastern Slope Brach of the New England Ski Museum is experiencing a descending number of visitors due to the pandemic, the institution is gliding ahead with relatively new exhibits in North Conway, planning a couple of events including one with a Nordic theme and enjoying infrastructure enhancements.
Among the recent additions is a back-country skiing exhibit which includes some local connections like Chris Davenport who grew up skiing in the valley, a refurbished Wildcat bubble gondola — sans cigarette burns and discolored plexiglass — and the ski pole reputedly used April 16, 1939, by Toni Matt during his famous Inferno schuss down the Tuckerman Ravine Headwall.
The back-country exhibit is temporary and not only has local connections including Tuck’s but also photos from skiers in wide-ranging locations from the Alps to Maine’s Mount Katahdin. Writer Ernest Hemingway stands in one photo, Appalachian Mountain Club skiers in another.
The red two-person gondola, refinished by the donor, is in exceptional shape. The Itailiian-made airships provided passage to the summit from 1958 to 1999.
“It is remarkable to me as someone who rode in one for many years how small it actually is,” remarked executive director Jeff Leich.
The Toni Matt pole was donated by the family who lived in the same house on North Conway’s Main Street across from the Eastern Slope Inn that Matt did. The story goes that Matt lived with the donor’s family — his landlords — and gave the ski poles to them.
“The family lore is that Toni left the poles there before he moved on and the mother of the family used them for many years to walk around town when conditions were icy,” he said.
Visitors rarely slide down to the basement — the museum’s hidden part — which once held the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s annual ski sale.
Today, the finely groomed concrete-floored room largely contains shelves of records and storage boxes from the archive collections once housed in the Paumgarten Family Archival Center at the museum in Franconia. These include papers from ski pioneers and ski industry organizations like Sno Engineering. (Old Reporter issues from the recently renovated North Conway Library are being temporary housed there.)
“There is a great deal of archive paper down there that we find useful for creating the annual exhibits that we still roll out every year in Franconia,” he said.
Typically, the exhibits debut in Franconia and then all or some of pieces make way to North Conway. The museum gets a good 100 emails a year for information and archives are an excellent resource.
U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame member Bernie Weischel, the former owner of the ski show in Boston, recently donated many papers.
“As a ski industry insider, he had some periodicals we didn’t have like The Ski Industry Letter which was something the public probably doesn’t see much of,” he said.
The pandemic forced the closure of both museums for several months with North Conway reopening in mid-August with a limited capacity of 12 which they haven’t reached. Visits are down about two-thirds but revenue isn’t down as much. Donors and the 1500 global members have remained strong.
“We lost the casual visitor but the people who care are still here,” he said.
In late December an air filtration system was added to the ventilation system to purify the air.
Fundraising is key to the museum’s success and the 25th Hannes Schneider Meister Cup has been moved to March 2022 with a planned appearance by a St. Anton, Austria contingent that hopes to increase their valley ties.
Live meetings and presentations have been canceled or replaced by Zoom. Luminary Stan Judge received his Spirit of Skiing Award in person but not at the annual meeting at the Omni Mount Washington Hotel as planned.
The Bretton Woods Nordic Marathon, traditionally held in March, is cancelled with plans to retain an early March 2022 date. Talks are ongoing for a Nordic-oriented event in the summer of 2022 in conjunction with the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum and the Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum. (The 50th anniversary of the founding of Jackson Ski Touring Foundation is July, 2022.)
“There will be events at all three celebrating Nordic skiing or skinny skiing, biathlon,” he said. The celebration could be over several weeks.
There is free admission to the museum and they still play select movies upon request.
“There are things coming up,” he said.
