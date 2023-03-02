Mount Washington and its intoxicating shadow has long attracted racers in all forms to test their mettle against the mountain and themselves.
Today’s races are certainly challenging, but could you imagine ski racing 100 miles in a raging blizzard on wooden skis?
The upcoming Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon March 18, a rough day of adventure racing on the mountain’s eastern shoulder consisting of fat biking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, running and ski mountaineering, has its roots firmly set in the American Inferno races of the 1930s with pioneering ski racers like Toni Matt and Dick Durrance.
Last Sunday’s Ski, Shoe and Fatbike to the Clouds is another modern race that has evolved over time. What started in 1996 as Nordic race has evolved into a sold-out competition that also attracts fat bikers and snowshoers on a course that goes along Great Glen Trails before heading up to a finish on the Mt. Washington Auto Road.
But there are many other kilometers of challenges associated with the mountain.
Let’s not forget the western side of the mountain with the Bretton Woods Nordic Marathon, last run in 2020. The 42-km cross-country classic ski race attracted racers from the common man to Olympians and top level college athletes.
Then there was the Great Glen to Bretton Woods 50K Nordic Adventure which ran in the last decade, a point-to-point race with a mass start at Great Glen Trails that utilized the trails of the Great Glen and Bretton Woods Nordic Centers, a narrow connector trail into the White Mountain National Forest, trails of the U.S. Forest Service Dolly Copp system, forest roads not plowed during winter and part of the Presidential Range Rail Trail.
But can you envision a race that let you tear down the Auto Road as part of a 20-mile competition? Or ski racing 100 miles from Portland, Maine to Berlin during a whiteout?
They both happened about 100 years ago thanks to Berlin’s Nansen Ski Club.
That 20-miler debuted at the 1923 Winter Carnival and was called, according to two resources, The Mount Washington Marathon Ski Run or International Mount Washington Marathon Ski Race. Either way, the carnival program called it “a worthy exercise for the powers of the all-around ski man.”
According to the National Register of Historic Places registration form filed by the state for Berlin’s Big Nansen Ski Jump, the marathon was a hybrid downhill and cross-country race that started at the Halfway House on the Mount Washington carriage road and ended about 20 miles distant at Berlin’s Paine’s Hill.
At least four of these hybrid events were held during carnivals in the 1920s and were among the first races in the eastern United States to feature downhill skiing.
Pembroke’s Scott Halvorson, grandson of U.S. and Snowboard Hall of Fame member and Nansen Ski Club co-founder Alf Halvorson, recently wrote in USA Nordic’s 2022 Story Project the race was held for a number of years with the trophies being donated by luminaries such as then Secretary of War, John Wingate Weeks; the Boston Post; and W.R. Brown, head of Brown Company, Berlin’s primary employer.
Skiers came from the east and Canada. Nansen club member won it in 1924. His coach? Alf Halvorson.
But the club wasn’t done pioneering adventure racing.
“Perhaps feeling like racing down a mountain, as part of a 20-mile race, wasn’t quite enough, in 1926 the Nansen Ski Club proposed a 100-mile cross country race featuring two of their best, who had dominated the sport in the U.S. and Canada for several years, Robert Reid and Helmer Oakerlund,” Halvorson wrote.
Thus, the 100 Miles of Hell on Skis was born, a nickname provided by the pair about the ordeal.
Both Berlin natives, Reid, 25, and Oakerlund, 38, were friends dominating the sport in the 1920s.
In 1926, the two-man four day race along roads and through the woods took place during a raging blizzard with a challenging stiff north wind, hail and snow. Starting in Portland and finishing at Berlin’s City Hall, a 2011 Boston Globe article recounting the competition said the pair raced on hickory skis in leather boots wearing wool coats. The event received daily media coverage, captivating the public. They got lost frequently. During one stretch a farmer fed them donuts by a fire. At another, they drank warm milk in a hotel while treated for frostbite.
Reid won the race by eight minutes. Organizers were thrilled the pair survived.
The race was never held again.
But the spirit of those early races lives on today.
