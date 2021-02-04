Skier Silas Miller slid across the finish line like it was home plate.
“I was trying to slide in," he said. “It was worth it. Maybe.”
Conway’s Miller was one of 200 free-heeling alpine touring skiers, telemarkers and splitboarders taking part in the the fourth annual M.W. Otto Rhode Memorial Skin & Ski on Jan. 30, a fundraiser for the nonprofit advocacy group Granite Backcountry Alliance.
Entrants could tally some 2,500 vertical feet by skinning and sweating up the Mount Washington Auto Road four miles to the 4,000-foot elevation marker with single digit temperatures and sunny skies.
Given the lack of ski events due to the coronavirus pandemic and the interest in uphill and backcountry skiing, the event with online registration only and safety protocols sold out in just over 24 hours.
“With the surge in backcountry, I think it was forecasted this fall when gear started to fly off the shelves early through all our retailers that it was going to be popular,” said GCA’s Advocacy Manager Sarah Davidson. GBA recently took part in unveiling a Ski Kind program, a backcountry responsibility code.
Forty people raced while the 140 social skinners went untimed. Entrants came from New England, including a handful of locals, ranging in age from 10 to 77. Participants were sized from experts to novices on rental gear.
“The road is pretty conducive to this event so it’s pretty wide. Skinners going up are on the right and racers coming down are on skier’s right,” said Davidson.
The summit is the ultimate goal but the severe cold and windswept pavement above treeline prevented reaching it for the event’s fourth time.
The fastest skier was Dennis Kramer (1 hour, 2 minutes) of Waterbury, Vt., skiing the road for the first time. A backcountry skier who enjoys the Bolton and Stowe areas, he skis when not working as a product designer for Etsy.
“I thought it was going to be windier and colder but it was colder just hanging out down here,” he said. “Once I started moving I felt pretty good.”
The forecasted weather and COVID made him a tad nervous about participating but he felt like everything was handled well.
“Everyone is wearing masks, social distancing and it’s outside,” he said. "I feel good about it.”
Miller, a 2005 Carrabassett Valley Academy grad, former Lake Tahoe ski bum and current co-owner of Intervale’s Ledge Brewery finished second. He also competes in Friday Night Lights uphill series and the Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon on a team called Fresh Off the Couch.
“I did not prepare for this,” he said. “But there is just mental motivation to go uphill. No training whatsoever.”
Richard Wengenroth of Pembroke was riding a split board, and was the third one down. This was the second consecutive year he participated.
“I had a great time last year so decided to do it again this year,’ he said, a policy advisor for the New England Local Alliance of Protect Our Winters. “It’s a great fundraising opportunity for GBA. They are awesome. I love everything (GBA founder) Tyler Ray is doing.”
Wengenroth said the event is a personal challenge.
To prepare, he set a goal to run 50 miles from New Year’s to race day and “got a decent way along that path but on some of the weekends I was out splitboarding instead of running” on the backcountry Sherburne Ski Trail, Wildcat and Mount Sunapee.
“It is incredible coming down, maybe a third of the way passing a lot of people,” he said. ‘Everyone is stoked. It’s a great rush. But I enjoy being alone with the mountain. I was riding by myself soaking it all in and being one with nature.”
GBA’s next event is Wild Corn April 3 at Black Mountain.
Now about M.W. Otto Rhode. He fits into the rockpile’s lore as an alleged legendary free-heeling pioneer who on Jan. 27, 1859, claimed the first ski ascent of High George a.k.a. Mount Washington. Little did he know his route would lead to the construction of the carriage road in 1861.
As many a backcountry skier can relate, Otto kept his secret stashes to himself but fancied his drink. On one rambunctious tavern night he uncorked he had “slayed Big George” which the locals misinterpreted and forever banished Otto from town. He was never heard from again. With everyone masked, it was hard to tell if any of Otto’s descendants skied uphill though his spirit (and spirits) live on.
