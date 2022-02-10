With Valentine’s Day a Cupid’s arrow away, sometimes the winged buck-naked boy is right on target in the snow.
That romantic arrow can pierce a couple high above the groomed trails in a chairlift or at a scenic trail-side overlook.
The valley’s ski areas are prime spots for falling in love, proposing and marrying. But sometimes it can happen faraway.
Such was the case with Kennett High School ski jumping coach Chip Henry who ventured far from the jump on the Kancamagus Highway that now bears his name.
For Henry, it was on the Arctic Circle in Rovenami, Finland.
Henry was a Kennett High School Eagle ski jumper who graduated in the early 1990s. He was having a lot fun jumping then and the thought of following his buddies to college and sitting through lectures sounded like torture.
So the then-18 year-old made his way to Lapland to stay with his friend Antti Niemela and family. He soon learned some rudimentary Finnish so he could order beer and chat up the local girls. Eventually, he connected with the Ounasvaara Ski Club.
“We jumped every evening and if the skies were clear, the Northern Lights would set the backdrop of the training session,” he wrote as part of USA Nordic’s Story Project 2021, a collection of ski jumping memories.
Fast forward to 2017. Henry returned to Rovenami and his friend. Except this time he brought his girlfriend, Liz.
It was a brutally cold February day when Henry, Neimela and Liz arrived at the jumping facility he had visited as a teen. It looked the same to him, down to the same man grooming the hill when had visited nearly a quarter century earlier.
The trio began to climb up the landing hill to the tower. But when they got to a point, Henry was in for not-so-pleasant surprise.
“When we arrived at the knoll, I noticed the staircase that used to spiral up the center of the tower had been replaced by an elevator,” he wrote. “We soon found out the elevator was closed and my heart sank. I’d been planning a trip to the top for quite some time and never considered the thought of closure.”
Luckily, there was a ladder nearby and they were able to continue their journey.
“We made our way up the tower, climbing along the side of the 260-foot in-run,” said Henry. “These steps were probably only ever used when maintaining the frost rail track. As we got closer to the top, I noticed Liz clinging to the railing just below the bottom start platform. She looked like she was holding on for dear life.”
With temperatures around 15 below, Neimela started taking photos. Liz began to slow down. Henry was worried she might freeze in place. Neimela kept telling Liz she didn’t have to come any higher if she wasn’t comfortable. Henry was getting anxious and took his friend aside to explain why Liz had to make it to the top.
Neimela then helped Liz continue.
“Once she arrived at the top, I gave her my grandmother’s (and my mother’s diamond ring),” he wrote. “I forgot to get on one knee. I was nervous!”
He got the job done. But sometimes, love’s found on a valley chairlift.
Black Mountain’s chairlift speed dating event used to draw those looking for love on the lift. Eventually, there was a couple that hit it off and got married. The date was Feb. 12, 2011.
Heather Littlefield and a friend decided to hit the slopes at Black on a clear day to try their luck on the seven minute lift of love. Littlefield spotted an appealing looking guy at the lodge, but moved on to carving turns.
Skiers doing the event had hearts affixed to their helmets. When it came time for Heather to hit the lift, she noticed that cute guy again. He was wearing a heart on his helmet and Heather was quick enough to get paired up with him.
That was a life-changing lift ride.
On the way up the mountain, Heather and David Day learned they had lots to talk about. Both learned to ski at Black and both attended the same college but didn’t didn’t meet while matriculating there.
After the chair lift ride, they went separate ways agreeing to meet up again by day’s end at the lodge.
They did. They had a long distance relationships for a few years.
They got married three years later.
