Dressed in black, Joe Romano stood as the solitary skier at Cranmore’s South Quad last Friday waiting for the ski season to begin.
Just a week earlier, the Center Ossipee retiree was on a Florida beach before trading the sea and sand for snow and a couple of boards underneath his booted feet.
He wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s opening day,” he said before being whisked off in the first chair of the North Conway resort’s 2021-22 season. “I came by myself and saw no line so I figured I’d give it a shot.”
A lifelong skier, when it turns cold and the snow guns come on, Romano knows it’s time to break out the skis. He looks forward to a season of bountiful snow and skiing with friends.
“Since we retired, we’re weekday skiers,” he said “We don’t ski much on the weekends unless it’s with the grandkids. This has always been our home mountain. It’s friendly.”
In a scene to be replayed across the Mount Washington Valley in the coming days, ski areas will blow snow when temperatures permit and open up a handful of trails so the season can begin. With mountains looking like neat partially shorn sheep, skiers and snowboarders will make those first turns in anticipation of a glorious season.
With Bretton Woods (Nov. 26), Cranmore and Wildcat (Dec. 4) open, Attitash (Dec. 10), Black (Dec. 18), King Pine (Dec. 17) and Shawnee Peak (Dec. 17) will follow weather permitting.
No mandatory masks on the slopes or chairlifts for now as COVID-19 and its variants are a fluid situation, but have one in your zippered pocket for when going inside. Before hitting the slopes, check ski areas web sites and skinh.com for the latest information about health and safety.
No matter the mountain, those first turns provide a sense of flight and freedom so greatly needed during these problematic times. The cold wind slapping your face, the sun making freckles pop out and the scenery of frosty peaks all are quick reminders of why we ski and ride. It’s our life-style to paraphrase the famous quote from the celebrated Dartmouth ski coach in the 1930s Otto Schniebs.
It is why people like Glen’s Scott and Anne Grant were out for Cranmore’s opening day under partly cloudy skies and temps hovering near freezing with strong gusty winds to strap boards to their feet and speed downhill.
“I love Cranmore,” said Scott. “It’s got it going on. I ski every day if possible.”
His optimism was high for the season.
“I think it’s going to be a great season,” he said. “Cranmore makes great snow, the grooming is excellent. Everyone’s happy. There’s Mountain Meisters and all that stuff. It’s kind of locally owned.”
“It’s great to be back,” said Anne. “Happy to be back and thrilled not to be wearing a mask.”
So breathe deep of the cold mountain air in a valley ski season that will be the last for Cranmore’s main base lodge as it will be replaced by the Fairbanks Lodge, a building with both 15 condos and more than 18,000 square feet of ski facilities for guests. The new Artist Falls Lodge, located where the fitness center once stood, provides ticketing for tubing. Look for the new restaurant, The Alpine Bar and Grill, to open by Christmas vacation.
It’s also the last season for the Double Double chairs at Attitash. Plans call for the unhurried lifts by the learning center to be replaced next season with a fixed grip quad. This isn’t the lift that Attitash season pass holders ache for — social media screams for a high-speed summit chair — but it’s a start. Right?
There are beginnings, too. Shawnee Peak is under new ownership. Michigan-based Boyne Resorts, owners of nearby mountains Sunday River, Loon and Sugarloaf, bought the down-home Bridgton, Maine, ski area this fall from Chet Homer who owned the place since 1994. (Homer was always a straight shooter with me, and I always appreciated his candor.) Should be interesting to see what offers come with the Ikon Pass to rival Vail’s Epic Pass.
Bretton Woods is unveiling a new seven-week TGIF race league that replaces both the Fireball and Saloon series on Fridays from Jan. 7 to March 4. It’s teams of five.
Now get on that lift, smile as you look around and then let gravity do its thing for another ski season of flight, freedom and laughter in the face of the pandemic’s snooty smirk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.