"A ski bunny sets your heart to beating
She gives joy to old and young
A most joyous ski companion
She always happy, never glum.
Yes, you’ve got to have a bunny
Without her skiing is no fun."
—"The Song of the Ski Bunny" from the late 1930s
It’s 1939 and Franklin D. Roosevelt is in the White House. Gas costs about 15 cents per gallon, a bit under a dozen eggs which was priced at around 18 cents. New skis chimed in at about $8.50, a little more expensive than new boots at $3.60. Lift tickets were a few bucks.
So you’re feeling like a big shot and you want to impress your new ski bunny. Maybe you take the ski train up to North Conway for a nice weekend, packing up your hickory boards with those new harnesses and bringing along a pair of canes.
You’re at the top of the slope and thinking to yourself you sure don’t want to start skiing and do a an egg-beater right before your new friend. No floundering on the slopes. But despite your best intentions, you fall, dramatically, and leave behind in the snow a bathtub. Embarrassed, you brush it off and vow not to do it again.
But it happens. You fall, and this time your snow impression is so deep, you made a well. That’s it. You head to the bar, maybe for a well drink, and well, you become a ski lush.
Most of the aforementioned ski lingo is likely alien to most of today’s plastic booted, hard-edged skiers. In 1939, cable bindings were sometimes called harnesses and ski poles were periodically called canes. That egg-beater was a wipeout and flounder was a skier who spent most of his time falling. That bathtub is now better called a sitzmark by some which can also be used with the term well which meant an indentation bigger than a bathtub.
As for boards, lush and ski bunny, let’s just say some terms transcend time.
Those chill phrases came to me courtesy of a 1939 poster I stumbled upon on in cyberspace one ridiculously cold morning last week titled "American Ski Language" which complied ski terms from 11 Western states that I suspect could easily have been applied here in New England, too.
The 1930s were something of a maturing period for U.S. skiing led by the influx of top notch Austrian ski instructors to New Hampshire including two who would become local luminaries like Hannes Schneider and Benno Rybizka, and new rope tow lifts like the one at Woodstock, Vt. installed in 1934. What’s a curiosity now given the recent growth of uphilling is that the sport was appealing because many people didn’t want to climb. They were sucked in by the rope tow.
According to a piece penned by Morten Lund for “Skiing History Magazine,” Glenn Parkinson, author of the Maine ski history book "First Tracks," says that when the state’s first rope tow opened in 1936 at Fryeburg, Maine, 200 people came to ski and 3,000 came to watch. When the Maine governor opened a rope tow at Waterville, 10,000 spectators showed up.
Skiing was becoming a thing, with New Yorker magazine even featuring a snow train on its cover in the winter of 1937. It was just six years earlier that the first snow train chugged its way to New Hampshire. Nearly 200 skiers, comprised largely of Dartmouth Outing Club and Appalachian Mountain Club members, journeyed from Boston’s North Station to Warner and Mount Kearsarge. In 1932, North Conway saw its first train.
The snow train is no longer in these parts, SUVs, buses and the like are the preferred people movers.
Nowadays, skiers and riders hope for bluebird days so they can cruise down the corduroy sometimes hearing the chatter from their boards as they bomb down the hill. First tracks are coveted. Newbies on snowboards make like a falling leaf doing side to side turns while rookie skiers try their skills at making pizza pies and french fries.
Then there are those clueless Jerry’s and Joey’s often awkward looking in their blue jeans and Pats hats. Check out the park rats, looking to launch off that kicker or tabletop in the terrain park for a steezey trick, maybe stomping a switch landing.
Of course, no matter the generation, there's always apres ski, and sitting at the bar trying to chat up a ski bunny or snow bunny because some things just don’t change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.