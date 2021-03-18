Making long, slow turns for many is a rite of spring in the valley. So are mashing the moguls while others watch from the lift. Morning sun softens the snow while the sun crossing the sky means blissful lines of shade that both cool off hot blooded skiers and riders while also providing fast passage when the snow clings to boards.
Spring is also a time to linger. As the snow melts, it makes for some outstanding view points and maybe even some lunch spots as melting snow gives way to bare granite rock ledge. Each valley mountain has a uniqueness that is up for exploration.
This spring is unequaled. Mask tans replace goggle tans. The season has been trying for ski area operators and some skiers and riders not taking kindly to booting up by their vehicles with limited access to base lodges. Plus, there are no spring fling costume events to celebrate the season. But at least we are skiing. This time last year the lifts were shuttered because of COVID-19, so just keep that in mind as you’re about to curse the person pulling in way too close to you in the parking lot while you buckle up.
Last week was an excellent preview into spring before winter’s brief return. My wife, Jan, and I took to the slopes of Cranmore, Bretton Woods and Cannon for sweet, bluebird days. The white-capped Presidentials were stunning, and the turns buttery.
Cannon was particularly memorable as it can be a windswept experience. Not this time. Sunny and soft, the western White’s bad, big boy delivered on thigh-burning vertical and silky runs on Vista Way, Tramway, Taft Slalom, Gary’s and Rocket. With rock blaring, the Cannonball Quad masked lift attendants directed the alternating lift lines from an easy chair. COVID cool.
Conditions vary continually during a spring day and mountains also alter their grooming patterns from year to year. But when spring comes around it’s time to take flight around the valley.
Bumps attract top level skiers in spring. At Cranmore, Koessler’s often left ungroomed and when it is the bumps propagate as the morning sun shines and then moves on. But going down the mountain’s front face can also generate some thrills, like ripping under the Lookout Triple on Hurricane before it widens out. That skiers’ right compression soften’s up before it’s time to choose between Zip’s and the continued plunge down Lower Hurricane. One way to end the run is to continue under the triple and venture off to under-the-radar Evergreen which is often a shady respite.
Compact King Pine can serve up a big spring surprise on its very steep and short tasty double black diamond Pine Brule trail. In spring it’s like one of those half-scorn sheep at times with the groomer taking a swipe down one side and the moguls holding court on the other. The Black Bear Triple is the ticket to the east-facing slope that overlooks Purity Lake and rippling hills. Just don’t hold a yard sale because the trail goes right under the lift.
At Bretton Woods, it’s in the trees that will challenge the knees. When the natural snow is abundant, darting into the glades can prove exhilarating across the three mountains. Rosebrook’s intermediate Black Forest and black diamond Enchanted both off Two Miles Home — itself an interesting natural snow journey this time of year — are blasts. It’s more challenging at the numbered Mount Stickney glades while West Mountain’s got some narrow ones in John Grave’s Glades and Lizzie Bourne. Cruising more your style. There’s lots at the woods like skiing in the sun on West’s beginner Avalon and under the gondola before it gets too sticky on Bigger Ben. When it sticks, the shade rules on trails like Diamond Ridge.
Black Mountain’s got Jackson Standard a straight forward plunge down the front of the mountain with its stellar Jackson views. Take the East Bowl Triple and start the journey in the sun-drenched East Bowl and blast down Chute before finding Upper and Lower Jackson Standard. Put it on automatic and enjoy the glory. There are some easier ways to enjoy the sun at Black like on Juniper, Spruce and Galloping Goose as they wind back to the triple for enjoyable laps during the waning days of the season.
So whether it’s this spring or one in the future, enjoy the warm days of the season of snow that could last well into April around these parts.
