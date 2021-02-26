Wednesday was a warm and sunny day. Everyone who could was going outside. A jogger did laps around my neighborhood and a young mother ran behind her baby stroller with dog in tow. I needed to get some fresh air and exercise, too. Skiing was on my mind.
With only small snippets of time between appointments, I managed to fit in two short ski outings. One was in Whitaker Woods on my skate skis. The other was on the Mountain Division Trail in Fryeburg on my classic skis. Both were on public land and multi-use trails. That meant I might encounter all kinds of users and I did.
Whitaker Woods is owned by the Town of Conway and is open to the public. However, in winter, Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center grooms trails there for pass holders to enjoy for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking. However, walkers, with or without dogs, and runners aren’t required to have a pass. That can lead to some user conflicts.
When I go skiing in Whitaker Woods, I want to enjoy the grooming my pass affords me. I’m looking for good tracks and a smooth skate platform. That’s not what I found. The snow had softened and every person that had walked, snowshoed or fat biked down the middle of the trail left their mark. Dogs left their paw prints, too.
I saw dozens of trail users in my climb up the Wellinghurst Trail, most of them on foot. The trail was choppy and hard to skate, but I managed it. I’ve learned with a multi-use trail like those in Whitaker Woods, you have to be tolerant. Many of those walking or snowshoeing in the middle of the trail have no idea how that impacts other users. They are unaware that others pay money to have these trails groomed for skiing. Snowshoers who pay for a pass should be walking on the side of the trail, not in the middle where they damage the grooming, but they might not realize that.
Whitaker Woods is town-owned land, paid for in part with federal money. Because of this, MWVSTF’s Cort Hanson said they can’t exclude walkers from using groomed trails. Even putting up signs asking them not to walk on trails could be considered a restriction. They can regulate fat bike use by limiting riding to a designated multi-use trail in Whitaker. When conditions allow — trails are hard-packed and less likely to be affected by tire ruts — fat bikes can ride the other trails in Whitaker Woods. Other trails in the MWVSTF network are clearly signed to restrict walkers, dogs and fat bikes.
Cort shared this: "
"Despite some of the best Nordic trail grooming conditions in many seasons we have encountered one of the biggest trail problems we have ever had to tackle this season. Due to COVID, and perhaps a growing disregard for posted trail signs, etc. we have been having serious problems with walkers, dog walkers and skiers without trail passes using our trail network.
"For over three decades we have always posted the trailheads with polite requests regarding the rules in various parts throughout the network. This doesn't seem to be at all effect this year and no part of our 45K network has been excluded from the problem.
"This week we started a volunteer trail patrol to help educate the public, sell trail passes to those not displaying one, and to discourage any use that is not consistent with the related portion of the network. If you could help us out, please let anyone know that passes are required of all skiers and snowshoers, dogs, walkers, and fat tire bikes are allowed in Whitaker Woods only. We want to be polite and ask everyone to respect the trails and the costs associated with maintaining them, and please do not bare boot on them. We are a non-profit foundation that relies on ticket sales for a large proportion of the income we receive each year.
"Ticket sales are directly associate with quality trail grooming and trashed trails will not sell. This year, without the Chocolate Festival, we need income more than ever to help us support the Nordic programs of the ESSC, NCCC and school racing programs."
The Mountain Division Trail in Fryeburg, Maine, is not “groomed” for skiing, but showed evidence of multiple snowmobile passes that helped pack down the snow. I was able to ski it and made my own tracks from Fair Road to the Visitor’s Center and back. I passed two walkers but saw no other users that day. I imagine it would be fine for snowshoeing and maybe even fat biking if it was firm enough.
The difference between these two trails is the Fryeburg trail is truly a multi-purpose trail that no one has to pay to use. However, in Whitaker Woods, winter trail grooming cost money, and people pay to use them. Grooming trails takes lots of time, money and expertise. Years ago, Cort, at Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, told me his grooming machine cost more than $130,000 and he had to hire two employees to do the grooming at $65 an hour. MWVSTF grooms for 3-4 hours a day, most days of the season. Over time, costs add up. Today, the costs are even more. It’s a shame other trail users don’t realize this as they tromp all over a newly groomed trail.
Many trails are designated for a specific audience, like ski, snowshoe, fat bike and snowmobile trails that may be groomed or packed out for those users. Many times, those users pay a fee for grooming. Other trails are not designated for one particular group and may be considered multi-use. However, many people accessing trails don’t understand the difference and see all trails as “multi-use.”
This was evident to me when I encountered two sets of footprints on Jackson’s newly groomed Troll Trail. I met up with a young couple, walking right down the middle of the trail. I told them the trails were groomed for skiing, not walking. It took a lot of time, effort and money to groom them and pass holders and ticket buyers pay for them to be that way. They had no idea.
At the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, Executive Director Ellen Chandler posted on a past trail report: “Please do not walk on ski trails, and if you see others walking on ski trails please help us out by explaining why this is not allowed. Walking on ski trails causes permanent snow damage when the colder temperatures return.”
On many groomed trail systems, snowshoers are also asked to stay off groomed surfaces and make tracks of their own beside them. Snowshoes leave “divots” in the snow that freeze up and trip skiers either skating or coming downhill. With snowshoes, you can make your own tracks and don’t need to have trails “groomed” for you.
Where fat bikes are allowed on groomed systems, they are asked to stay off the trails if they sink in, leaving ruts that freeze up later. MWVSTF advises, “If you leave a rut deeper than 1", having trouble with straight-line riding or pushing your bike ... please STOP riding.”
With the warmer temperatures and softer snow, considerate trail users will be careful not to leave holes, divots or ruts that harden and make it difficult for other trail users to enjoy the trails.
As the Coos Cycling Club states on their trail posters: “STOP! if your tire or foot is sinking more than an inch deep on a groomed surface, and, either, use snowshoes or lower tire pressure.” The message is to “respect those behind you.”
In other words, pay attention to the impact your actions, feet and tires have on the trail that others will use. Don’t “wreck” it for them!
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.