An email from a friend prompted me to write about groomed trail etiquette again. Although I’ve written about this subject numerous times, every year I encounter evidence that many people never consider or recognize how their actions impact other people’s experiences. I’m hoping it’s just a matter of lack of awareness rather than a callous disregard.
My friend is a considerate and thoughtful person. That’s why she emailed me to find out where she could snowshoe at local Nordic centers. As a former cross-country skier, she understood that snowshoeing on groomed tracks could damage them. She didn’t want to be one of those “trail wreckers.”
Her question prompted me to do a little research. I checked the websites and brochures of each of the valley’s Nordic centers. Some allowed snowshoeing on the trails, some did not. Many trails were considered “multi-use” allowing skiers, snowshoers and fat bikers, under certain conditions, to go on them. Other centers had groomed trails strictly for skiers, with separate snowshoeing and fat biking trails.
While visiting some of these groomed trails, I’ve noticed increased signage informing users of trail etiquette. Signs may state who is or is not allowed on the trail. Others might direct users to where they should travel on the groomed trail.
One of my favorite signs is in Whitaker Woods. With graphics, it shows a right to left progression on the trail, starting with skate skiers on the flat platform, classic skiers in the tracks and snowshoers and walkers to the side of the groomed area. The particular sign I saw didn’t mention where fat bikers should go.
Despite this sign, when I went to skate ski at Whitaker last Tuesday, I passed several walkers, usually with dogs, walking right down the middle of the skate lane. Suffice it to say, it wasn’t smooth skating for me.
There seem to be confusing messages out there for trail users, even with signage. There are no “hard and fast” rules. Some Nordic centers allow snowshoeing and fat biking on some trails, but not on others. Some centers have a “no dogs” policy on some trails and a “dog-friendly” designation on others. It can be confusing for different users.
Anyone using a groomed trail should try to find out what the restrictions and allowances are for that trail or trail system. “Know before you go” and ask where it’s acceptable for you to go on your feet, snowshoes, or tires. If it’s unclear or unstated, use common sense and consideration. Ask yourself, “Am I damaging this trail by using it? Will my actions negatively impact the experiences of others?”
As Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring states on the daily snow report, “Please respect the work that goes into grooming and maintaining these trails and do not bare boot or ride on trails where prohibited.” Trail etiquette is all about awareness and thoughtfulness.
Grooming trails takes lots of time, money and expertise. Two years ago, Cort Hanson at Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center said his grooming machine cost more than $130,000 and he has to hire two employees to do the grooming at $65 an hour. MWVSTF grooms for 3-4 hours a day, most days of the season. Now, the costs are even more. Over time, it adds up to a lot of expenses for this nonprofit organization.
Skiers, snowshoers and fat bikers are required to purchase a pass to use the trails. Walkers are not. Those that pay for a pass should be able to expect well-groomed, smooth trails. It’s insensitive or uneducated for people to walk on these with bare boots.
Snowshoers should be careful not to walk all over the ski tracks, making them useless. Even walking in the middle of the skate platform makes divots that can trip up skiers. Instead, they should walk on the sides of the groomed trails to have minimal impact. Those riding fat bikes should be careful not to leave “tire ruts” in soft snow that freeze up and become rock solid, making riding or walking the trail awful.
“Think before you sink” should be a trail user’s motto. Take a step or a pedal forward, then turn around and look at your tracks. What impact did you make on the trail? Will it wreck the trail for others? If so, get off the trail and walk or ride beside it or go somewhere else where the impact will be minimal and not affect others.
What can you do if you encounter a “trail wrecker?” Have a “friendly” conversation with them about the damage they’re doing and how that affects other trail users. Make suggestions about where they can walk or ride to do the least damage. Ask them to be trail conservers, not trail wreckers.
Back to my friend’s question — Where can she go snowshoeing at local Nordic centers? This is what I gleaned from their websites and brochures. However, to be sure of each center’s snowshoeing policy and where they’re allowed, it’s best to call and ask.
Bear Notch Ski Touring (603-374-2277): "Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, the way it was meant to be." The map shows ski trails in solid red and backcountry/snowshoe trails with a dotted red line, but I didn't see any restriction about snowshoeing on the groomed trails. Call and ask to be sure.
Believe in Books Literacy Foundation (603-356-9980): 100 Acre Woods trails "were designed for walking, X-C skiing, snowshoeing, mountain biking (not allowed in winter)." They are groomed in winter.
Bretton Woods Nordic Center (603-278-3322): The website tells guests to "Come for classical and skate skiing as well as snowshoeing on trails prepared with our state-of-the-art grooming tools." I didn't see any restrictions there for snowshoeing the trails, but, to be sure, call and ask.
Great Glen Trails (603-466-3988): The website states, "Snowshoeing is the easiest way to experience the solitude and adventure of winter at Great Glen Trails. You can follow our groomed trails or strike out on our well-marked backcountry trails for the feeling of a real expedition."
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation (603-383-9355): Jackson has many kilometers of snowshoe-specific trails and a few “shared ski and snowshoe trails.” The JSTF’s map is marked with green dotted or dot-dash lines to show where they are. “Snowshoeing is allowed only on trails designated as snowshoe paths.” One of the regulations stated on JSTF’s map is “Do not snowshoe or walk on groomed tracks or the skate platform.”
King Pine Purity Spring XC & Snowshoe Reserve (603-367-8896): “features approximately 20K of scenic cross-country and snowshoe trails that wind through the forests around Purity Lake, traverse through the grounds of Purity Spring Resort and twist through tall pines in the adjacent Hoyt/Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary. Grooming is minimal." I can't see a problem with snowshoeing on their trails.
Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center (603-356-9920): As far as I can see from their website and signs, you can snowshoe on any of their groomed trails, if you stay to the side of the tracks. Their map shows all the multi-use trails (thick dark line), groomed trails (thinner dark gray line) and ungroomed trails (light gray lines).
There’s plenty of snow for everyone to enjoy. Strap on your skis or snowshoes or mount your fat bike for some winter fun.
February events
Feb. 5 — Susan G. Komen NH Snowshoe at the Glen House (Great Glen Trails), registration 8:30 a.m. For details, go to tinyurl.com/2p96pjdj.
Feb. 24-27 — Mount Washington Backcountry Festival. For details and activities, go to tinyurl.com/2p94ep4u.
Feb. 27 — Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Foundation’s 32nd annual Chocolate Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For details, go to tinyurl.com/2p9xxwmu.
Feb. 27 — Great Glen Trails Ski, Shoe and Fatbike to the Clouds, 10 a.m. For details, go to: tinyurl.com/29t4tm89.
Weekly events
Bill Koch League Ski Club at Great Glen Trails on Sundays, for grades 1-8, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Nordic Meisters at Great Glen Trails, Tuesdays, through March 1, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association (BARA) Jr. Nordic Program, grades 1-8, Tuesdays into February, after school at Bear Notch Touring Center, Bartlett.
North Conway Community Center Nordic Skiing Program for grades K-6, Fridays in Whitaker Woods, began Jan. 7, 3;30-5 p.m.
Friday Night Lights Uphill Series at Black Mountain, Fridays through March 18, Registration is at 6 p.m. with a group start at 7 p.m. with pizza to follow. The cost is $10 per night or $70 for season passes.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
