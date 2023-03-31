With snowbanks receding rapidly and trail bare spots, the question is how long can Nordic skiers keep skiing? Even Nordic centers with plenty of snow are closing down soon either because of reduced traffic or a seasonal shift in resort activities. After this weekend, there will only be two centers still grooming their trails. Cross-country skiers are scrambling to get in as many skis as they can before the season’s end.
For Nordic skiers still looking for groomed trails, I checked out each Nordic center’s website and called to confirm when each was closing. Here’s what I found out:
Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation: In the March 27, snow report, Cort Hansen wrote: “All — please find attached our last ski report for the 2022-23 season announcing the closing for this winter. It was a pretty good run into March but the warm temperatures and the thinner-than-usual base have finally caught up with us. Thanks, everyone! Have a great summer.”
I’m sorry to see their trails close down, but it no longer makes sense for them to groom and keep trails open. Making it to the end of March is still a good run.
King Pine’s Purity Spring XC and Snowshoe Reserve: Posted on its website on March 27 under “operating status” was this statement, “Closed for snowsports.” Guess that means cross-country skiing, too.
Bretton Woods Nordic Center: I was surprised to see on Bretton Woods’s website that its last day is Sunday, April 2. I knew some of my friends had been there skiing recently and found plenty of snow. I called the Nordic center’s office to confirm this date.
The person I talked to said it was true. They are closing down this weekend. Even though they’re posting 44K of track and 51K skate groomed trails and listing 51 out of 56 trails open, they are ceasing grooming operations this Sunday. The reason? Golf! Like Jackson, Bretton Woods Nordic shares its lodge and some of its trails with Mount Washington Golf Course.
April is the time for them to shift over operations and lodge to focus on golf. Pro shops have to be set up and greens and fairways cleared and prepared for the spring golfing season.
Great Glen Trails Nordic Center: The website also stated that they were closing this Sunday, April 2. Like other cross-country centers, they still had plenty of snow — 49 out of 49 trails open, 24 of 25 skate-groomed and 14 of 15 tracked. The problem is the number of skiers. The current traffic doesn’t support continued grooming.
Great Glen Trails also has to make a seasonal shift, not to golf, but to other spring/summer activities they offer. It’s also the time of year when their busy staff often takes a break and refuels for the next season. When I called Nordic Nate (Harvey) on Tuesday, he was getting ready for a ski trip out to West Yellowstone. I’m sure other staff members are also planning a little R&R.
Nate told me while their operations are temporarily shut down, the center will be getting a deep clean and refurbishing before the hectic warm season activities begin of biking, hiking, kayaking and other spring/summer pursuits.
Nate posted this on his last snow report on March 28: “Thanks for what has been our best season in 28 years. We can’t do it without you. And while I have your attention, I’d like to thank our staff. From grooming to vacuuming, sales to service, accounting to tubing and all the other crazy positions we host here — thank you.”
Right now is the time to ski at Great Glen. With all those trails open, there’s plenty to ski before they close. Even the Eastern network on the center side of the road is open. If you’ve never skied the 5K Aqueduct Loop, try it now. The staff has been rolling it so it’s very skiable and also dog-friendly. It’s one of my favorite loops, but I haven’t been able to ski it for years. I love its steep ups and downs,
I might have to make a trip to Pinkham Notch this week to ski the trails. While I’m there, I’ll be sure to check out deals in the Glen Outfitters Shop. Everything is at least 25 percent off. If you’re looking to pick up deals on rental equipment, call ahead to see what they have left. The gear is going fast.
Bear Notch Ski Touring: Bear Notch is the only Nordic center not posting a closing date right now. Tuesday’s ski report stated: “Good News Cross-Country Skiers! Don't get discouraged, we still have excellent continuous trail conditions! Come ski the difference. 60K open and 48K groomed. Ski for free for the rest of this season with the purchase of 2023/24 pass. New and used equipment on sale.”
Bear Notch has some advantages other centers don’t have. They are located in a “snow belt” where they get and keep snow for a long time. They are also a family-run operation with the Garland brothers willing to work tireless hours to keep trails open. Fortunately, they’re not pushed to close early by next season’s activities.
Tuesday, I talked to Doug Garland. He said that they have some of the best spring skiing they’ve ever had. He anticipates at least a couple more weeks of skiing there. Though they might lose the eastern network toward Attitash sooner, the western network with higher elevation and cooler temperatures will hold onto its snow longer. If you want to keep Nordic skiing, head to Bartlett’s Bear Notch Ski Touring. They’ll make a believer out of you.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation: The touring center will remain open through Sunday, April 2, with “reduced skier services.” After that, JXC will be shifting its offices downstairs so Wentworth Golf Course staff can set up their operations upstairs. The golf course staff has to get ready for spring golfers itching to get out on the course.
Although the touring center will be closed, that’s not the end of Nordic skiing in Jackson. As they state on their snow report, “After ‘official operations’ close we will periodically groom at Prospect Farm well into April.”
I skied at Prospect Farm on Monday and there was lots of white snow and good skiing. Parking can be a problem as it’s a very popular area with other trails shutting down. Timing is everything — go early or late to find a spot.
There’s still some cross-country skiing to be had for skiers that aren’t ready to put away the skis. Others might straddle the seasons by skiing in the morning and biking in the afternoon. Whichever you are, get out as often as you can to enjoy the snow, sunshine and fresh air.
Upcoming events
Granite Backcountry Alliance’s Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig — March 31-April 2 — at King Pine Ski Area. Skiing, music, food and fun activities all weekend long. For more, go to tinyurl.com/52ftzk77.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation’s “Ski Spring Cleaning,” on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Bring your skis and wax to the center. Staff will show you how to clean your skis. Then you can use the wax benches to put on your storage wax and be ready for the next ski season.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
