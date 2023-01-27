When I first moved to Mount Washington Valley in the 1990s, Steve Swenson told me about North Conway’s Whitaker Woods's great cross-country ski trails. They were right in his backyard. He skied there often with his wife Sally and two sons, Carl and Peter. All of them were good skiers who honed their skills on Whitaker’s hills and trails.

In the mid-90s, the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Association (MWVSTA) started grooming the trails in Whitaker Woods. I enjoyed skiing those trails, but I don’t remember having any problems with walkers, snowshoers or dogs. That came later.

