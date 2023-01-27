When I first moved to Mount Washington Valley in the 1990s, Steve Swenson told me about North Conway’s Whitaker Woods's great cross-country ski trails. They were right in his backyard. He skied there often with his wife Sally and two sons, Carl and Peter. All of them were good skiers who honed their skills on Whitaker’s hills and trails.
In the mid-90s, the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Association (MWVSTA) started grooming the trails in Whitaker Woods. I enjoyed skiing those trails, but I don’t remember having any problems with walkers, snowshoers or dogs. That came later.
In recent years, Whitaker Woods has become more popular with these non-skier groups. Residents and visitors come there in winter to recreate and walk their dogs. Groomed trails are convenient and certainly make walking easier. However, these users don’t realize that grooming takes time and money. Who pays for it? It certainly isn’t the walkers.
People who purchase MWVSTA ski, snowshoe and fat bike passes pay for the grooming. SAU 9 and SAU 13 schools and the town of Conway also contribute to it for the Eastern Slope Ski Club’s junior ski program along with the Kennett High and Kennett Middle School Nordic teams.
Money from MWVSTA’s famous Chocolate Festival, held this year on Sunday, Feb. 26, also helps pay the bills. Tickets are available online only and go fast.
When I moved to Conway six years ago, I bought a resident’s discounted ski pass. I liked the convenience of having trails close to home and wanted to support MWVSTA’s efforts. On any given day, I could stop at Whitaker Woods and get a good workout, skiing its various loops.
Unfortunately, I soon discovered Steve Swenson’s skiers’ paradise had changed. Increased foot and snowshoe traffic were wrecking groomed trails. Divots left by boot or snowshoe prints caught my skis and made me fall. Skating on rough platforms took the fun out of skiing in Whitaker Woods. Many skiers like me went there less often and purchased tickets elsewhere.
To be fair, many of the walkers and snowshoers treading on groomed surfaces were unaware of their trail damage. They needed some education about trail etiquette.
Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring’s board and staff tried to inform trail users about proper etiquette. They posted signs on the trails showing where different users should go. They included “Skier and Snowshoer Responsibilities” on their website and brochures. For fat tire bikers, they spelled out the conditions and places where they could be used. They did everything they could to enlighten the public and mitigate trail conflicts.
It wasn’t enough. When COVID-19 hit, an upsurge in people wanting to get outdoors made trailheads and parks more crowded than they’d ever been before. Many people working at home also decided to get dogs and needed places to walk them.
Whitaker Woods saw an increase in two-legged and four-legged foot travel. Groomed trails were taking a beating. Skiers started avoiding them and groomers had to groom more. That meant fewer ticket sales and more grooming costs.
Without that financial support from ticket sales, school and town contributions and fundraisers, there would be no grooming in Whitaker Woods. If skiers quit buying passes and ski teams and programs went elsewhere to find undamaged groomed trails, grooming would end.
The situation came to a critical point where something different had to be done. Whitaker Woods’ trails needed revamping to improve all users’ experiences and keep “paying customers” — the skiers, snowshoers and fat tire bikers — coming there.
The plan developed was to “separate” trail users into compatible groups and provide trails for each group, many of them groomed for both.
At Whitaker Woods, a group was formed to work out the details. MWVSTA ‘s groomers and Kennett Nordic team coaches, Steve Vosburgh and Peter Donohoe, along with Conway Conservation Commission’s Nat Lucy and Rob Adair, and Cort Hanson from MWVSTA came up with a new winter layout for Whitaker Woods Trails.
They designated 9K “groomed” ski trails for skiers only. Working all summer and fall, they created new trails for other users, making 6.5K of “walking trails” for walkers, snowshoers and fat tire bikers. Some of these trails could also be groomed, making them easier for walkers and bikers to use.
Once trails were completed, Steve and Peter erected 44 posts and 84 trail signs on new and old trails to clearly show where the trails went and who could use them. The signposts also list trail names, have numbered junctions and a QR code for people to access the map with their smartphones. The new signs make it easy to follow the trails.
Several new kiosks with maps and information were erected to inform the public about the changes. There’s a large one at Whitaker House, another at the Kearsarge Road trailhead and one near John H. Fuller Elementary School for people entering there. There may be others, but those are the ones I saw Tuesday when I went to Whitaker Woods.
The costs for the new trails, signs and kiosks were covered by town timber sales. They did not cost the town or taxpayers anything.
Tuesday, after the recent snowstorm, I thought it would be a good day to visit Whitaker Woods. I planned to snowshoe the “walking trails” to see what that experience is like. I then planned to ski the “ski only” trails to see if I noticed any differences from my past experiences.
I started on the groomed Abenaki Trail that starts on the left of the Whitaker Meeting House. I followed the yellow sign, “Walk, Snowshoe, Fat Tire Bike.” The surface was firm enough that I didn’t really need snowshoes, but I wore them anyway so I could go “off trail.” Passing dog walkers and a runner, I crossed over the railroad tracks to pick up the Northbrook Trail.
What I noticed about these trails is they weren’t as straight and wide as the ski trails. They curved around through the woods and crossed over snow-framed streams. They were much more interesting for walking than the ski trails. I didn’t have to worry about fast skaters coming at me down the trail. I found them peaceful and scenic.
Next, I put on my skis and followed the white “Ski” arrow to the right of the Whitaker Meeting House. The first thing I noticed was the trails weren’t crowded with other users. The trail surface was smoother and less “trod upon.” Someone had obviously walked down the trail, but the incidences of that were much less than before. I’m sure some walkers have a hard time breaking old habits or may have entered from a place where they don’t see the signs. If they try the new trails, they may find they like them better.
Overall, I think the experiment is working. As people get used to Whitaker Woods’ “new winter trails.” I think they’ll come to like them, too. There will be fewer user conflicts and better experiences for all Whitaker Wood’s trail users. Go there out there and enjoy the newly expanded trail system.
Thank you to all who worked so hard to make Whitaker Woods a better place.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
