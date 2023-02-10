Children “learn to ski by playing on skis,” according to Steve Hindman, author of “Cross-Country Skiing for Fun and Fitness.” Playing games is a great way to get kids moving on skis. Whether your goals for young skiers are to build balance, movement, coordination or confidence, make sure your No. 1 goal is fun.
An astute ski instructor or parent “leads them into activities that develop their balance on skis,” says Hindman. Whether it’s “Red light/Green light”, scooter races or “Sharks and Fishes”, games get kids moving on skis. Along the way, they’ll learn balance, steering, stopping and all sorts of other skills.
Skiing with other kids is way more exciting than skiing with parents. It’s a good way to learn new skills and make new friends. Friends can push each other’s limits and expand skiing experiences in a way parents can’t.
Luckily for parents looking for kids’ Nordic ski programs, there are many options available in the Mount Washington Valley. Which one you choose may depend on your family schedule and location as well as your child’s age and skill level. Here are some possibilities for parents to check out:
School-based Nordic programs
ESSC (Eastern Slope Ski Club) — Check with your child’s school to see what they offer for Nordic programs.
Project SUCCEED — this is an after-school program offered by John H. Fuller, Conway Elementary and Pine Tree Elementary schools in the Conway School District. This year, Pine Tree and John Fuller have partnered with the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation to offer one afternoon of Nordic skiing, snowshoeing and snow play to Project SUCCEED students, at no cost.
The focus is to provide “a ‘learn to ski’ program that would not only get students outside and physically active but also introduce them to the fundamentals of Nordic skiing and help them get comfortable on snowshoes.”
The program runs from January through mid-March. Jackson XC staff bring ski and snowshoe equipment to schools for a game-based ski learning and snowshoeing program. Wednesdays, it’s at Pine Tree School. Thursdays, it’s at John Fuller.
Jackson Grammar School during and after school Nordic program: Jackson Grammar School teaches Nordic skiing in a physical education class in early winter and offers an after-school Nordic program on Thursdays. JXC Ski offers low-cost and free rentals to JGS students and their ski instructors assist with both programs.
Town recreation department Nordic programs
BARA (Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association) Nordic Program: Tuesdays, 3-4:15 p.m. at the Bear Notch Ski Touring Center for grades 1-7. Currently, 11 kids are enrolled in this free program. Bear Notch Ski Touring provides equipment for kids who need it.
On Tuesday, I drove to Bartlett to ski with the Bartlett Bears. Nine enthusiastic kids showed up, along with three parent volunteers. Jillian Moulton, their instructor, greeted me by the covered bridge. She told me this was a great group of kids who get along well with each other, despite age differences. Siblings and cousins teased each other while they waited to ski.
Many are in their second year in the program. Parents and Jillian mentioned how much the kids have learned since last year and how great they’re skiing now. I was impressed with how focused they were, from the youngest to the oldest. They all knew how to climb hills, glide on the flats and descend with control. Some were even playing around with skate skiing.
Each student quickly put on their equipment. When the group was ready, they were off skiing across the field and up the waterfall trail (No. 2). It was hard to keep up with these enthusiastic skiers. At the top, those who were ahead waited for everyone else to join them.
After a quick climb up No. 19, the group turned around and skied back down the way it came. Everyone was loving the downhill. It was a great ski with a great group of kids.
NCCC (North Conway Community Center) K-6 Nordic skiing: Fridays, 3:30-5 p.m., January-March, in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods. The cost for residents is $30, and for nonresidents, it’s $40.
The purpose of the program is to “offer families a safe alternative to keep their children active this winter. The goals are for participants to: “Gain Nordic skiing experience and develop basic skills; practice kindness and inclusion as they wait at trail forks for others and by encouraging group members; and participate in 60 minutes of physical activity each session.”
Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to visit this program last Friday. Bitter cold canceled outdoor skiing. Instead, kids were treated to a New England Ski Museum tour to learn more about the history of skiing.
Nordic center-based programs
BKL (Bill Koch Ski League): Two centers offer this program for grades 1-8. Great Glen Trails offers it on Sundays, Jan. 8 to March 13, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Bretton Woods Nordic Center also has a Sunday program.
As GGT’s website explains, “Bill Koch League (BKL), is a regional youth ski program named after Bill Koch, the first U.S. Olympic medalist in cross-country skiing. We emphasize having fun, making new friends and learning and improving skills all while sliding on snow.”
I know firsthand how great this program is. My son participated in it when he was a youngster. He learned a lot and had fun playing games and racing. Now, my grandkids, Iver (aged 9) and Juliet (6) are part of BKL. They’re both having a great time making new friends and learning new skills. Their whole family is going to the Bill Koch Festival at Craftsbury, Vt. in March. I wish I could tag along. Those festivals are lots of fun, with games, races and parades.
Jackson XC Youth Programs: JXC offers programs for toddlers, elementary kids and middle school skiers.
Toddlers and Tots: meets Tuesday mornings. JXC offers parents and young kids, aged 5-and-under, free tickets and rentals, including toddler skis and pulks to use. It’s a way for parents and kids to meet up with others and enjoy time on the snow.
Speed camp: Tuesdays, 3:15-4:15 p.m., “A no-charge coaching program for grades K-6 who already have some ski experience.”
Coaches Bill Leathem and Colin Pogue plan games and races to get young skiers moving, building skills and, of course, having fun.
I dropped by one Tuesday to watch. A large group of energetic young skiers was playing games behind the lodge. When the warm-up games were over, off they skied across the field. The group of 15 or more kids was having a great time skiing.
Saturday youth programs: 12 sessions, Saturday morning groups, age 7 and older, 9-11 a.m., the cost is $150; ages 5-6, 9-10:30 a.m., the cost is $190. The afternoon group meets at 2 p.m.
Ellen Chandler said, “The a.m. group is (mostly) kids from all cross-country families and the p.m. group is (mostly) kids who do a downhill program in the morning.” This program is a great way to get kids out skiing with other kids, learning new skills and having fun.
Coaching available: Colin Pogue and Kennett Nordic Coach Steve Vosburgh work with up to four older kids on Saturday mornings, building skills and techniques.
When I think of all the Nordic programs available for valley children now, I’m encouraged and excited. The more kids we get out on skis —Nordic or Alpine — the healthier and happier future generations will be. Thank you to all the people and organizations supporting “kids on skis.”
February events
Mount Washington Backcountry Ski Festival: Feb. 9-12. For more, go to tinyurl.com/2p94ep4u.
Great Glen Trails Ski, Shoe and Fatbike to the Clouds: Feb. 26. For more, go to tinyurl.com/bdcsrdh2.
Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Association Chocolate Festival: Feb. 26. For more, go to tinyurl.com/2p9xxwmu.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.