Children “learn to ski by playing on skis,” according to Steve Hindman, author of “Cross-Country Skiing for Fun and Fitness.” Playing games is a great way to get kids moving on skis. Whether your goals for young skiers are to build balance, movement, coordination or confidence, make sure your No. 1 goal is fun.

An astute ski instructor or parent “leads them into activities that develop their balance on skis,” says Hindman. Whether it’s “Red light/Green light”, scooter races or “Sharks and Fishes”, games get kids moving on skis. Along the way, they’ll learn balance, steering, stopping and all sorts of other skills.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.