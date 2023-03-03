The sound of cowbells greeted two young racers coming out of the woods on their final lap of a 1K biathlon. They were tired but they gave it their all. Battling each other to reach the finish line first, they both collapsed like Jessie Diggins's memorable Olympic medal-winning performance at the end.
One of the racers I knew well. He was my 9-year-old grandson Iver Minnich. It was his first biathlon. As I approached him, he said, “Water!” A few sips helped revive him. His competitor came over to shake his hand. It had been a fierce competition, but now it was over. They could be friends.
My son Joe heard about the monthly biathlon series at Norway’s Roberts Farm Preserve from a friend, who with her son had gone to the races and liked them.
Iver enjoys ski racing and shooting his BB gun at targets. A biathlon race sounded like something he’d like. A $10 kids’ entry fee made it affordable and the race was only 45 minutes away. Joe registered him online.
Talking to Joe a few days earlier, I asked if I could tag along. I had three reasons — to watch Iver compete in his first biathlon, to check out the Roberts Farm trails I had heard about and to spend time with my son on his 40th birthday. A dad with two kids in tow always welcomes company.
Saturday was bitterly cold. The kids were complaining. Fortunately, Roberts Farm Preserve has a very nice warming hut where we could change into our ski boots and layer up. When we registered Iver and picked up his race bib, the volunteer encouraged him to take hand warmers — free of charge. He would need them when he was shooting.
Suited up, we went out to check out the biathlon range. Six shooting stations were set up in Akers Field. Volunteers instructed novice biathletes about shooting position (prone), loading the air rifles and taking aim on five targets. They explained the race procedure — ski the 1K or 2K loop, then come into range to take your shots. Any missed shots equaled that many short penalty loop skis. After shooting, racers ski one more lap and shoot again. On the third lap, they bypass the range and head for the finish line.
After Iver’s biathlon instruction, we skied out to check out the race course. We kept it short. The kids were still complaining about frozen feet. After warming up, Iver and Joe went out to check out other trails. Juliet and I ate the warming hut’s free snacks and drank hot chocolate.
Since one of my goals was to check out this 7-mile groomed trail network, I took off for a ski when Joe came back. Avoiding the race course, I ended up way out in the network on Stephens Trail. The trails were well-groomed and scenic. Many trails were mellow, but the black line portion of Stephens challenged me with steep uphills and fast downhills. I was afraid I’d miss Iver’s start so I hurried back from there.
The 2K racers raced first, followed later by 1K racers. There was a mix of adults and kids in each category. Molly Ockett Middle School’s Nordic Coach Reinbach even brought four of his athletes over to compete. Most skiers skated as a faster technique, but some chose classic style. It was a true “citizen’s race” with a relaxed atmosphere. Racers were there to challenge themselves but also to have fun.
After the races were done, competitors met in the warming hut for awards. Winners had a choice of prizes to choose from — ski buffs, ski sleeves, cowbells, etc. The lone female biathlete, Lovell’s Phoebe Monteith, won a prize but gave the choice to Iver. Of course, he picked the cowbell.
It was almost 1 p.m. and everyone was hungry. Not too far down the road in the village of Norway, there were several options. Café Nomad caught our eyes. This popular place was packed, so we ordered takeout sandwiches. For hungry travelers like us, they were just the ticket.
When I checked out Roberts Farm Preserve Facebook page, I found a video about a new trail that just opened this winter called the “Lunch Trail.” It’s named after Maine Beer Company’s IPA and goes 2 miles all the way from the touring center to town. The trail ends at a public parking area off Water Street. It gives skiers the option of going for a ski, getting lunch and skiing back — exercise and sustenance in one. I’ll have to try that the next time I visit.
I’ll definitely be back to visit Roberts Farm Preserve for many reasons. I enjoyed the trails I skied and want to ski more. It has 7 miles of groomed trails that are well-maintained. The warming hut was a bonus on a cold day, with free hot chocolate, snacks and a fire. Trail use and ski and snowshoe equipment rentals are free and affordable for all.
In winter, there’s skiing, snowshoeing, and fat biking on the 7 miles of trails, with a 1-mile single-track and a half-mile ADA-accessible trail. Special events like biathlon, skiing, snowshoe and fat bike races happen frequently. The center offers skiing and skijoring clinics, family scavenger hunts, and other fun events.
In warmer months, Roberts Farm hosts a walking and trail race series, as well as nature hikes and 5K races. Hiking, biking and dog walking are encouraged on its trails.
The main reason I would go back to Roberts Farm is the people. Everyone on staff and volunteering was friendly and helpful. The atmosphere was relaxed and low-key. It felt like a Nordic community with families, dogs and others skiing and snowshoeing the woods together.
The addition of wooden artworks by the late Bernard (Blackie) Langlais added to the charm. A huge wooden horse and cow stand in Akers Field while other of his wooden sculptures grace the warming hut.
Such a special place didn’t happen overnight. Roberts Farm is one of six Western Foothills Land Trust Preserve Trails. Originally, the Roberts family operated a large dairy farm here. It was farmed until 1968. In 2000, the land was sold and logged. In 2002, the Growth Council of Oxford Hills bought it to use as a technology park. Thankfully, that never happened. In 2007, Western Foothills Land Trust negotiated its purchase.
Initially, the trust bought 165 acres. Recently, 47 more acres were added and the trust bought the Pike-Roberts homesite. Some of the land overlooks Lake Pennesseewasse Lake (to pronounce, think Tennessee with a “P” with “wasse” added). The woods have grown back and the trails weave through them, up and down gentle hills. It’s a magical place to be outdoors.
If you’re interested in visiting Roberts Farm Preserve or any of the other Western Foothills preserves, go to the website wfltmaine.org. For Roberts Farm specifically, go to wfltmaine.org/roberts-farm. There you’ll find maps, a list of events and more.
Take a short drive and end up in Norway. It has great trails, a vibrant village and a beautiful lake. Any time of year, it would be a scenic and interesting place to visit. I’ll be going back there for sure.
Upcoming events
Mount Washington Cup at Bretton Woods on March 4 — a 10K freestyle race.
The Division I State Cross-Country Skiing Championships at Great Glen Trails on March 7.
Jackson XC’s Long Trail Loppet Freestyle Race on March 11.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
