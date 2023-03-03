The sound of cowbells greeted two young racers coming out of the woods on their final lap of a 1K biathlon. They were tired but they gave it their all. Battling each other to reach the finish line first, they both collapsed like Jessie Diggins's memorable Olympic medal-winning performance at the end.

One of the racers I knew well. He was my 9-year-old grandson Iver Minnich. It was his first biathlon. As I approached him, he said, “Water!” A few sips helped revive him. His competitor came over to shake his hand. It had been a fierce competition, but now it was over. They could be friends.

