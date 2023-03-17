It’s not spring yet, but it’s getting closer. You can feel it in the air. Tuesday’s white stuff was only late season, temporary snow. In a few warm days, most of it will melt away.

To complete this year’s Nordic bucket list, you better grab your skis now and go. Those were the thoughts I had last week. I hadn’t done East Pasture Loop or the whole Hall-Ellis Loop yet this year. It was time to tackle them.

