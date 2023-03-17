It’s not spring yet, but it’s getting closer. You can feel it in the air. Tuesday’s white stuff was only late season, temporary snow. In a few warm days, most of it will melt away.
To complete this year’s Nordic bucket list, you better grab your skis now and go. Those were the thoughts I had last week. I hadn’t done East Pasture Loop or the whole Hall-Ellis Loop yet this year. It was time to tackle them.
Springlike skiing can be tricky. To have a good time, skiers have to decide: where to go, when to go, what skis to use and what to wear. I already had the “where” figured out, so I had to figure out the other three variables.
"When" should have been as early in the day as possible before the snow got too soft. I didn’t make that either time and started almost midday. I knew skiing might turn into slogging, but I was determined to go anyway.
What skis to take? Friday’s Jackson Ski Touring Foundation ski report said East Pasture had been small machine groomed and suggested using light touring skis. I decided to use my Madshus touring skis, which can handle anything.
The Hall-Ellis Loop I wanted to ski Sunday started and ended at the Rocky Branch parking lot. I planned to head up North Hall, then take Maple Mountain Loop down to South Hall. At Keeney, I’d turn left and take that to the Ellis junction. There, I’d turn left and head up the Ellis to the Kellogg trail, climb back up to North Hall, and cruise back to the car after almost 20K of skiing.
What sort of weird idea got into my head Sunday, I don’t know. I had skin skis with me that would have worked fine for my own personal Long Hall Loppet, but I didn’t take them. Instead, I foolishly reasoned I’d go faster on my skate skis, forgetting how much climbing there is in the beginning. I should have factored in my late start and softening snow, too. It was a true slog fest.
The part I thought would be the easiest on skate skis was the Ellis leg. By the time I got there, the snow had really softened up and skating wasn’t easy. Whenever I could, I popped into the tracks and double-poled. I eventually made it back to my car, thoroughly worn out.
At least, on both tours, I dressed appropriately and brought the right supplies. I had lightweight layers I could shed easily. Since both skis start with uphill climbs, I quickly shed my jacket and headband. I was glad I had put on sunscreen and sunglasses. My snacks and water were all consumed by the end. Such is the nature of a springlike long ski.
Despite my errors in judgment, I was still glad I did both skis. East Pasture Loop is one of my favorite trails, but not always open. I knew if I missed last week’s opportunity, I might not have another this season. JXC’s Director Ellen Chandler told me Sunday would be the last day they could truck a groomer up there. Townwide road bans were going into effect on March 13. I had to go when the going was good.
East Pasture Loop is really a combination of three trails — East Pasture (No. 15), Woodlands Trail (No. 52) and Bald Land trail (No. 1). I accessed the loop through Windy Hill Fields (No. 67) and Windy Hill Trail (No. 62). By my calculations, the loop is about 10-11 kilometers long.
When I arrived at the parking lot on Black Mountain Road, only two other cars were there. It was possible I might not see anyone on my ski. That’s something to consider when you’re going solo on East Pasture. Once you reach the Woodland Trail, either way, you’re really out there. Cellphones don’t work there — I’ve tried. Planning ahead, I’d left my itinerary with my husband and told the touring center that I was skiing there alone.
There are two ways to ski the loop — clockwise and counterclockwise. I prefer clockwise, going up East Pasture Trail first and finishing with Bald Land. Others I know prefer the other way. I like climbing up and cruising down Woodland and Bald Land. It’s fun either way.
As I climbed up East Pasture Trail, I stopped by the pasture to take in the mountain views. As I continued to climb, I passed snowy woods and Great Brook Crossing. I thought I was all alone on the trail until I met a couple coming down East Pasture from the other direction. I moved to the side to let them enjoy the downhill.
Behind the couple, I saw what I believed to be two dogs, running behind them. The first was a border collie type. I couldn’t tell the breed of the second animal, but I could see it was a bit “porky.” It was running hard to keep up with the others.
Only when it got close and passed me, did I see it wasn’t a dog — it was a pig. I knew then that I had finally met the famous Windy Hill Farm “Petunia Pig.” She ignored me as she hoofed it down the hill after her human and canine friends. She gave credence to the idea that pigs can fly.
As I skied the rest of the loop, I watched for Petunia’s telltale cloven hoof prints. It appears she had run the whole East Pasture Loop. That’s some pig.
When I finally passed the Black Mountain Cabin Trail, I knew I was almost at the top of the climb. In an open area where there once was a picnic table, I stopped for snacks and drink. The quiet was amazing — no sirens, motors or traffic noise at all. That’s what I love about East Pasture — the solitude and silence occasionally broken by bird song.
With downhills and that tricky “S” curve to come, I got ready for my descent. The springtime problem of sun and shade plagued me all the way back around the loop. In the shade, it was fast and sometimes icy and skis rocketed down the trail. That is until they hit a sunny patch where they grabbed and slowed. It was a herky-jerky type of ride back.
Even when I reached Baldland Trail, changing snow grabbed my attention. That’s when I wished I’d started earlier in the day. Near the bottom, I spotted a new trail, “Breezeway,” turning left. I followed this nice, curvy trail out to the top of Windy Hill Fields. It’s a nice addition to the trail system and a convenient shortcut to the fields.
A few sweeping slalom turns down the field and I was back at the start. That’s when I noticed a new sign attached to the old trail sign. It had a drawing of a pig with Petunia’s likeness on it, describing her as a “friendly pig.” It asks people not to call the police — Petunia lives here and calls these trails “home.” If you’re out on East Pasture Trails, maybe you’ll be lucky enough to meet her.
Happy spring skiing adventures.
Upcoming events
Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon — this Saturday, March 18 — start at Great Glen Trails and finish in Tuckerman Ravine on this six-mile bike and cross-country ski, five-mile snowshoe, a three-mile run, finishing with downhill ski in Tuckerman’s. The event is to benefit the Mt. Washington Avalanche Center Foundation.
Granite Backcountry Alliance’s Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig — March 31-April 2 — at King Pine Ski Area. Skiing, music, food and fun activities all weekend long. For more, go to tinyurl.com/52ftzk77.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
