Warm weather and melting snow are bringing out runners and cyclists. Skiers — alpine and Nordic — are scrambling to the slopes and trails, trying to get in at least one more ski. Skijoring friends took their dogs for one last long run on Bear Notch Road. Snow lovers are anxious to get one more taste of winter before they embrace spring.
In Fryeburg, my grandkids turned their attention from skis to wheels. They already beat me to the first bike ride of the season.
As Iver said Tuesday, “Grandma, I love skiing, but I am ready to ride my new bike now.”
He was hoping for rain, not snow, to clear the roads and trails.
I’m stuck in the middle of this seasonal shift. There’s more skiing I want to do and places I haven’t gone to yet. Yet, I have to admit, my new running shoes have already hit the pavement and my mountain bike calls me from the basement. I gave it a pat and promised, “Soon, Clyde, I’ll take you out for a spin.”
Last Sunday, though, skiing was still my focus. The snow/rain combo the day before kept me inside, so on Sunday I was eager to get outside on snow. I knew the future didn’t look bright for skiing. It was time to grab them and go.
Looking at trail reports, I knew my best bet for a long ski was to follow Jackson’s Long Hall Loppet racecourse. With no plan to “race” it, I took my time. I wasn’t energetic enough for the 21K-plus-long course but thought I could manage the 12.6K short course. Maybe, if I wasn’t too tired after climbing the Keeney, I’d do the Maple Mountain Loop. That’s a trail I hadn’t done this year.
Skating from Thompson House Eatery’s parking lot, I encountered skiers on the covered bridge and at the tunnel, taking off their skis. I opted to do the same where snow was thin and icy. On the other side of the tunnel, I met a skier from Montpelier, Vt., who asked me if this was the last time she’d have to take off and put on her skis. ”No,” I told her, “There’s one more road crossing ahead, and then you’re done.”
At the start of the Ellis, soft warm snow was sticking to everyone’s boots and making it particularly hard and annoying to put skis back on, especially if you had pilot bindings. I pulled out my tongue depressor, my secret tool for clearing boots quickly, and got it done.
The Vermont woman and I skated together and talked as we skied. She had skied at Jackson many years ago but didn’t know about recent trail changes and additions. That morning, she watched her daughter compete in the New England Nordic Ski Association’s U16 Championship races while her husband was completing the Long Hall Loppet. Now, it was finally her time to ski.
We skied out to “Mount Ellis,” where the once gentle Ellis had been relocated years ago. Climbing up, we came to the Keeney junction. Orange Loppet arrows pointed straight down the Ellis hill for the long course, and up the Keeney for the short course. Warning her that the Keeney climb would be a long one, we headed up it.
Though the trail had been groomed, more snow had fallen on it after, making it a little tough for skating. I wished I had chosen my classic skis. Soldiering on, we passed Lee’s Connector and I told her that was a shortcut back to the Ellis. We kept climbing and climbing. Before we reached the top, she turned around so she could get back in time for the Awards ceremony. Saying goodbye, I slogged my way up the trail.
Finally, I reached the top and came out on South Hall Trail. I stopped for a long drink of water. A skier coming up South Hall also stopped for snacks and hydration. Both of us were feeling the effects of sustained climbing, though on different trails.
As I contemplated whether to do Maple Mountain or not, I asked if he was going that way. ”Nope,” he said, “I don’t think I have it in me today.” I wasn’t sure I did either, but I thought I’d give it a try, now that I was so close.
Parting ways, I turned right, enjoying a brief downhill reprieve. At the first entrance to Maple, I turned uphill. Usually, I do Maple counterclockwise, but I knew that would be too much for me that day. My plan was to climb up this side to the height of land, then enjoy the long downhill cruise to South Hall and Bengt back to the Ellis. It’s one of the nicest downhill runs around.
That plan was revised as I climbed. The snowplowed snow from downhill skiers and soft snow on the sides made skating difficult and slow. My left knee and foot began to ache and I felt twinges in my right shoulder. It was getting late and I was already tired. It was time for me to turn around and head back down.
How come the amount of effort and time ascending never equals the amount descending? I know gravity is the culprit. While my climbing had seemed to go on forever, my downhill run was over too quickly. Before I knew it, I was back at the Ellis. As I crossed the Long Hall Loppet’s blue finish line, I pretended I was a racer driving my ski across it.
It wasn’t a command performance and I didn’t break any records that day, but I did get in that long ski I wanted. I was tired and famished, but glad I got out there before the snow disappeared. Maybe, I’ll still be able to get in Maple another day, next time on classic skis. Perhaps, East Pasture or Prospect will hold their snow and I’ll ski them, too. I’m not totally done with winter yet and spring skiing is always fun in the sun.
Other skiers I know share these feelings. They’re searching for the best snow and checking ski reports. Great Glen and Bretton Woods received more snow last week, so many are heading up the notches. The Bear Notch crew always seems to know how to keep their snow longer than anyone, so others are heading there to ski. Since Bear Notch Road is closed to snowmobiles now, that adds more skiable terrain for Nordic skiers.
This is the time of year to be resourceful and keep your options open. Ski early in the morning, bike or run in the afternoon. Make the most of what the season brings and keep a sense of humor. Find any way you can to get outside and enjoy the changing of the seasons. Happy spring!
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
