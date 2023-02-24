Sometimes, you have to step out of your comfort zone and try something new. In the last two years, as I heard more people talking about uphill skiing at the local alpine areas, I thought about trying it. In my basement, there was all the gear to do it, even though it was vintage.
All I needed was an “uphill” ticket and courage. One was easy, the other not so. Lots of local alpine areas have inexpensive (less than $25) tickets for those who want to “human power” up the mountain, then ski down.
Courage was harder to find. It had been a long time since I had downhill skied or skinned up anything. My past skinning experiences had been on backcountry trails many years ago. I had never skinned up an alpine slope, then skied back down. I thought I could do it, but I wasn’t sure. What I needed was company and encouragement.
Sunday morning, I planned to join Gorham Bike and Ski’s “Uphill Series” at Cranmore Mountain Resort. They offer guided uphill tours on Sunday mornings at 7 a.m. On Saturday, I found all my old gear, had my “ski tech” husband (Peter Minnich) check it for fit and serviceability, and packed my bags. Setting my alarm for 5:30 a.m., I planned for an early start. A bad night’s sleep nixed that plan. I devised a Plan B.
Plan B was to contact a friend to ask her if she wanted to go uphill skiing. She had the gear and experience. She said, “Yes,” to my text. We set a date for Tuesday at 9 a.m.
When I arrived at Cranmore, I was overwhelmed by vacation week activity. With my clunky downhill boots on and carrying heavier skis, I tromped over to the ticket office. There I met Elaine Stockbridge, my uphill partner. I purchased my $15 uphill ticket, and we were on our way uphill.
Elaine’s newer uphill gear made mine look prehistoric, but our gear worked basically the same. With skins attached to our ski bottoms and boots and bindings set to “walk” mode, we followed signs to the uphill route. The skins helped us climb without slipping.
Cranmore’s uphill climbing route is Lower Beginner’s Luck to Lower Gibson, to Gibson, then East Street to the top. Uphill skiers stay to the right of the trail, out of the way of downhill skiers. The uphill route was on “green,” less steep trails that go way around the mountain.
We took our time, talking and catching up. Though our pace was steady, we were passed by more energetic skinners. I wondered if we’d ever get to the top. Finally, I saw the top chairlift after a 90-minute uphill trek.
Rest and hot chocolate refueled my energy. It was all downhill from there. Could I do it, with my rusty downhill skills? Elaine assured me I could snowplow my whole way down if necessary.
Removing our skins and putting them away, we donned helmets and jackets. Setting our boots and bindings to ski mode, we began our descent. I was nervous, but I persevered. With my “granny-style” snowplow, I made my way down the mountain. Ignoring skiers and snowboarders whipping past me, I was glad Elaine waited for me at junctions. Just when I was getting the hang of downhill skiing again, we were at the bottom. The trip down had taken no time at all.
That was enough for my first uphill foray. Now that I’ve done it once, I may have to do it again. I would recommend to anyone who wants to try it to:
1) Find a good ski technician who can advise you on equipment or check over yours. Check into renting gear if you don’t have any. Purchasing new AT (alpine touring) gear is very expensive. Try before you buy. Check local ski shops to see who rents the gear you need — AT boots, bindings, skis and skins.
Fortunately, I live with such a technician. Peter was great at helping me adjust my boots, sharpen my skis and attach skins. He showed me how to change binding and boot settings from walk, to climb, to ski modes — all skills I’d forgotten.
The best advice he gave me before I left was to take my Swiss army knife. I was clueless as to why. Later, at the top of Cranmore, as I tried to remove the back clip of my skins from my skis, I understood. I didn’t have the hand strength to pull it off. Taking out my knife, I used the bottle opener part to pry it off easily. Thank you, Peter.
2. Find a friend or guide with experience — If you’re trying uphill skiing for the first time, don’t go solo. Having a friend or guide to help you understand how to use the gear and to encourage you makes the experience much more pleasant. If you don’t know a friend who skins, ask at local ski shops about guides and lessons. Elaine filled that bill for me — she was a great coach.
3. Pick the right time and place — Vacation week probably isn’t the best time, but traffic wasn’t too bad and most skiers watched out for us. The weather was perfect — not too cold or windy and not too hot. It was a pleasant day to be out on the mountain.
4. Time of day — Some downhill areas like Attitash and Wildcat only allow uphill skiing before or after lifts open and close (before 8:30 a.m. and after 4 p.m.). Others like Cranmore, Black Mountain, King Pine and Bretton Woods allow it during regular operating hours, with the restriction that you don’t start an hour before lifts close. I prefer those hours, but there’s probably more traffic then.
5. Cost — Uphill skiing can be an inexpensive option for downhill skiing. I paid $15 for my Cranmore ticket. Black charges $25, and Bretton Woods charges $24. King Pine has two options — a one-day Nordic pass for $10 or a season’s “Human Power Pass” for $69 that gives access to downhill, cross-country and snowshoe trails as well as ice skating. That’s a great deal.
Wildcat and Attitash charge more, requiring a season’s pass or daily trail pass. For a senior, that could run from $79 to $100, depending on midweek, online or weekend purchase.
Why uphill ski? In recent years, there’s been a lot of interest in skinning up and skiing down backcountry trails and glades and alpine areas. Many skiers like the adventure and exercise. You get a good workout climbing, with a downhill run payoff. It’s also a very “green” way to go — no fossil fuels involved.
Skinning up Cranmore gave me a new perspective on the mountain, trails and skiers. Climbing what you’re descending is a good way to scope it out. There’s also a sense of independence in making your own way up the mountain. For thrifty souls like me, the ticket cost was certainly affordable.
If you haven’t tried uphill skiing, maybe now is the time to try it. Check your local ski shops for equipment and advice. Read each alpine area’s “downhill policy” before you go. Find a friend or guide to go with you and enjoy the uphill/downhill experience.
For more information about uphill skiing and skinning, I found these sites useful:
“It’s All Uphill From Here: A Beginner’s Guide to Uphill Skiing,” go to tinyurl.com/fr268bxz; “Uphill skiing is becoming more popular,” go to tinyurl.com/y5m6b5mx; and “Ski Skins, AKA Climbing Skins — History and How They Work,” go to tinyurl.com/fcw3tyvj.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
