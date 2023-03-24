Spring is here — finally. Though there’s still lots of snow on the ground, there are subtle signs that spring is happening. Daylight is lasting longer and temperatures are getting milder. The snow that blanketed my roof and worried me last week has melted away — thank goodness. Dirt roads and parking lots are turning into mud baths as the ground frost melts. Frost heaves bounce my car up and down East Conway Road. That’s spring in New England for you.

In March, I go looking for signs of spring. Have the pussy willows popped out? Not yet. Are the crocuses coming up? No flowers yet, but I see green shoots. On the ponds, are the ducks back? Yes, saw two on Pequawket the other day. A friend posted snow fleas pictures — a sure spring sign. I haven’t seen them, but I keep looking.

