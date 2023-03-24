A telltale parallel track on the right, heading toward Deer Brook Road's (Forest Road 28) gate shows at one skier has skied this road that connects to the Lower Nanomocomuck Ski Trail. (SALLY MCMURDO PHOTO)
Spring is here — finally. Though there’s still lots of snow on the ground, there are subtle signs that spring is happening. Daylight is lasting longer and temperatures are getting milder. The snow that blanketed my roof and worried me last week has melted away — thank goodness. Dirt roads and parking lots are turning into mud baths as the ground frost melts. Frost heaves bounce my car up and down East Conway Road. That’s spring in New England for you.
In March, I go looking for signs of spring. Have the pussy willows popped out? Not yet. Are the crocuses coming up? No flowers yet, but I see green shoots. On the ponds, are the ducks back? Yes, saw two on Pequawket the other day. A friend posted snow fleas pictures — a sure spring sign. I haven’t seen them, but I keep looking.
Last Saturday, Peter (Minnich, my husband)and I drove down to Potter Road, looking for spring action. We saw lots of people walking and enjoying the sunshine. On the banks of Snow Brook, we saw numerous animal slides into the water. As we rounded the corner at Conway Lake’s south end, Peter spotted something out on the ice. We stopped and got out the binoculars.
A large otter sat on the edge of an open pool. As we watched, he dove into the water and disappeared. A few minutes later, he emerged with a fish in his mouth. He struggled to get down his gullet before he dove in for more. What an incredible sight.
Skiers of all types are heading to slopes and trails to experience the wonders of spring skiing. While downhillers are pond skimming for fun, cross-country skiers are looking for corn snow conditions and crust skiing opportunities.
Sunday, I wanted to try out my local ski trails. I knew they had been groomed after last week’s storm. Unfortunately, Saturday’s warm temperatures had brought out many trail users with skis, snowshoes and bare boots. The tracks they left in the softening snow froze up overnight. The skiing was rough and icy. Even with my steel-edged touring skis, I didn’t dare go down any hills. The skiing was noisy and not much fun until I veered off the groomed trail to explore an old logging road.
What a pleasure skiing was on that unbroken crust. I had forgotten how much fun crust skiing could be. Many years ago, my friend Laurie Spence, had introduced me to this spring phenomenon. When Jackson’s trails got thin in the Wentworth fields, we skated off on the crust. We had a ball gliding on top of the snow and going where our skis took us. Ever since that spring, I look forward to finding crust to ski on again.
Sunday’s ski got me thinking of places I could go to find unbroken snow to glide across. Popular, well-trodden forest roads wouldn’t work. Open fields and abandoned roadways were possibilities. I had to think off-trail.
Monday, I found my next opportunity for crust skiing in the Intervale fields. I drove down the road by 1785 Inn and parked near the pump house at the bottom. With limited time to ski, I grabbed my skate skis to try out the skiing. It had warmed up and the trails were getting soft. Snowshoe tracks down the middle didn’t help the skating. As I entered a large field, I saw many skate skiers’ tracks on the unbroken snow beside the trail. I knew crust skiers had been there before me.
Thinking the crust might be too soft in the afternoon sun, I gave it a try anyway. It was surprisingly good! I could go anywhere I pointed my skis. Gliding over the snow, I cut across the fields and soon came to the woodland trails. Crust skiing wasn’t an option there, so I went back on the trail. It wasn’t as easy or fun. At LA Drew’s pit, I turned around and skied as fast as I could back to the fields for some more crust skiing. Flying over the snow was like magic. Before I knew it, I was back at my car.
The next day, I read in Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Foundation’s ski report that they were not going to groom those trails from 1785 to East Branch anymore unless there was significant new snowfall. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t crust ski the fields. You don’t need “groomed “trails for that. Give it a try.
Tuesday, I went looking for more ski adventures. I was curious about the conditions on the Lower Nanomocomuck Ski Trail. Would it be skiable or beat down by foot traffic? Peter and I went on a reconnaissance mission to find out.
We parked in the parking lot by the Albany Covered Bridge. Leaving the skis in the car, we walked down a well-packed trail to the bridge. After crossing the bridge, we surveyed Passaconaway Road to our right and Deer Brook Road (Forest Road 28 ) to our left. Plenty of snow covered both. There was lots of evidence of foot traffic, with or without snowshoes, heading toward Boulder Loop Trail and down the road, but no ski tracks.
At the Boulder Loop kiosk, we turned around and headed back to the bridge. Peter went down to the riverside bench to enjoy the sunshine. I went to check out who had been on Deer Brook Road. I was pleasantly surprised to see ski tracks in addition to a packed footpath. Someone had skied there and left smooth tracks for me to follow. It was too late in the day to try them, so I made a plan to come back another day with my skis.
I’m curious to see how far I can go on these tracks. Recent logging on this road left “tank trap” ditches that were hard to pedal through last year. How would they be for skiing? Could I make it at least to Rocky Gorge or make the grand tour all the way to Bear Notch Road? I won’t know until I try.
Spring is a fun time of year for such skiing explorations. The weather is milder and daylight lasts longer. Conditions can be variable, but that’s part of the adventure. You see where you can go. You can always turn around if the going’s not good.
Play in the snow as long as you can and make the most of spring-like conditions. It’s not quite time to put away the skis. There’s plenty of snow left in the woods. Though thoughts of bike riding are starting to creep into my mind, I know it’ll be a while before roads and trails are firm enough to ride. Until then, I’ll keep up my snow excursions.
News you can use: Jackson Ski Touring Foundation 2023-24 passes are now at an early season discount from now until March 31. Order yours now and help support early-season trail work.
Upcoming event
Granite Backcountry Alliance’s Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig — March 31-April 2 — at King Pine Ski Area. Skiing, music, food and fun activities all weekend long. For more, go to tinyurl.com/52ftzk77.
Happy spring!
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
