Last weekend’s weather put a damper on cross-country skiing, but I’m still optimistic that we’ll have good skiing this winter. Local Nordic areas have been working tirelessly to repair the damage done by windblown debris and rain. With not much snow cover to work with, somehow they’ve created ski-able conditions. The kilometers of open trails may be limited, but there is skiing to be had. All you need is a positive attitude and older skis. It’s not the time to try out brand-new gear.
Check each center’s trail report to find out what’s open now. Trail crews and groomers have been working their magic, changing frozen snow and ice to surfaces for skiing. Some centers with snowmaking have been filling in bare and icy spots. I’m sure Bretton Woods and Great Glen had theirs going. For the first time, Jackson XC fired up its brand-new snow guns to make skiing and lessons possible on the Wentworth Golf Course. Snow making at cross-country ski areas is becoming a necessity.
As I look forward to 2023, I’m planning my winter activities according to the weather and conditions. Like many in the valley, I know you have to be resourceful and flexible. If snow is hard and icy, maybe this is the year to try fatbiking. Micro-spiking is another choice. On Tuesday, Peter (Minnich, my husband) and I used them to try North Conway’s Whitaker Woods’ new walking trails. Friends are trying out their Nordic skates on frozen ponds to get their outdoor fix. Others are hitting alpine slopes. I’ve seen lots of runners out on the roads, getting their cardio workout. We’re all trying to make the best of what nature has given us.
The coming of a new year brings new hope. It’s a fresh start and a time to look forward. With it comes the desire to make things better, to “resolve” to correct old bad habits and institute new good habits.
Where did this custom of making New Year resolutions come from? One source I consulted connected it to an English custom of cleaning the chimney on New Year’s Day to bring luck to the household (and probably fewer chimney fires). Chimney cleaning then transformed into “cleaning the slate,” and making resolutions to correct faults and bad habits and resolving to make the new year better than the past.
I found more success over the years with adopting “positive” resolutions than getting rid of bad habits. I adopt the “I will try to” style of resolutions. It’s so much easier to establish new “good” habits than to expunge old “bad” habits. Even if you don’t fully reach your objectives, as long as you make progress toward them, you get a warm, positive feeling.
Hoping this snow lull is temporary, I’m making my Nordic skiing and winter resolutions. As the old year leaves and a new one is on the horizon, it’s time to make resolutions.
In 2023, I vow to enjoy life more and stay healthy. I want to learn new skills, stay active and spend more time with friends and family. Many of these I can accomplish through cross-country skiing.
My 2023 Nordic New Year’s resolutions:
1) Exercise more frequently: If there’s snow, that means more cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. I hope to get out at least 3-5 days a week. Being outside in the woods, enjoying nature and getting a vigorous, low-impact workout is not only good for me, but it is also fun. If there’s not enough snow, I can walk, run or micro-spike. As long as I can get fresh air and exercise, I’ll be happier and healthier.
2) Improve balance, strength and coordination: I can’t think of a better way to work on these than to cross-country ski. Whether I’m classic or skate skiing, balance is the first thing I have to get right. Strength comes into play as I use leg, arm and core muscles to hold that balance and propel myself forward. Coordination and precise timing of all these movements and muscles make the skis fly and adds to the pleasure of skiing.
There are always ways to improve your technique. Practice skills and drills on your own, consult ski books, magazines, online sources or take a clinic or private lesson. We can get better with age and experience.
Yoga and exercise routines can also help work on these skills, especially when you’re waiting for snow. Local classes and video workouts can help you fine-tune your balance, strength and coordination.
3) Spend more time with friends and family: Cross-country skiing or snowshoeing are great activities to do solo, but they’re even more fun when you have a friend or two along. You can share the outdoors together.
This year, I’ve already been skiing twice with my son Joe, exploring local backcountry trails and skate skiing at Great Glen. It’s so much fun to see him still enjoying Nordic skiing, something he started doing at age 2. Now that his kids, Iver (age 9) and Juliet (6), are competent skiers, I look forward to skiing with them this year, too.
Retiring from instructing will give me more time this year to ski with friends. I plan to take full advantage of that. Maybe, I’ll join Jackson’s Friday Gliders, or email friends to go on a ski adventure. I’ll have time to participate in NENSA’s Women’s Day on Jan. 22 in Jackson and have fun skiing with others.
4) Have more adventures: It’s easy to stay at your home course and never venture out past your usual trails, but that’s boring. Go places and try trails you’ve never been to before. Explore trails unknown, and test your limits.
This year, I want to ski in different places. With all the great Nordic centers nearby, I’d like to ski them all. With my Christmas steel-edged touring skis, I also hope to hit backcountry and National Forest trails.
One of my goals this year is to do some skinning up, and skiing down runs at local Alpine ski areas that allow it. I have all the equipment, but I’m a little rusty on my downhill skills. I’d like to work on that.
5) Share the love of Nordic skiing with others: I discovered cross-country skiing when I moved to New Hampshire in 1977. I was amazed at how much fun it was. I loved gliding through the woods on fresh snow, the challenges of making it up and down hills and the pleasure of being outside in a “winter wonderland.” Forty-five years later, I’m still in love with Nordic skiing. Whether I’m teaching, composing ski columns or taking my grandkids skiing, my goal is for everyone to have fun cross-country skiing. I hope to infect them with the “Nordic bug.” I hope they’ll discover that cross-country skiing is a great way to get out and enjoy winter.
Happy New Year. May the snow gods smile down on you and give you great Nordic and outdoor adventures this year.
Jan. 1 — Jackson Jaunt Ski Race, a 10K classic race at Jackson Ski Touring Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May be postponed due to the weather.
Jan. 3-Feb. 28 (Tuesdays) — Nordic, Snowshoe and Fatbike Meisters at Great Glen Trails from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jan. 6 — Friday Gliders at the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, 1-3 social ski at multiple levels.
Jan. 8-March 12 (Sundays) — Bill Koch Ski League for Kids, Great Glen Trails, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Jan. 14-15 — Women’s Winter Escape, Great Glen Trails, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 14-March 18 (Saturdays) — Guided Snowshoe Tours, Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, 1 p.m.
Jan. 15 — Demo Day, Great Glen Trails, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jan. 16 — Geschmossel Ski Race, Bretton Woods Nordic Center.
Jan. 21 — Freeman Frost White Mountain Classic 21K, Jackson Ski Touring Center, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 22 — NENSA Women’s Ski Day, Jackson Ski Touring, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 27-29 — Snow Sculpting Competition, Great Glen Trails.
Jan. 28 — M.W. Otto Rhode Memorial Skin and Ski, Great Glen Trails, 11:30 a.m.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
