Last weekend’s weather put a damper on cross-country skiing, but I’m still optimistic that we’ll have good skiing this winter. Local Nordic areas have been working tirelessly to repair the damage done by windblown debris and rain. With not much snow cover to work with, somehow they’ve created ski-able conditions. The kilometers of open trails may be limited, but there is skiing to be had. All you need is a positive attitude and older skis. It’s not the time to try out brand-new gear.

Check each center’s trail report to find out what’s open now. Trail crews and groomers have been working their magic, changing frozen snow and ice to surfaces for skiing. Some centers with snowmaking have been filling in bare and icy spots. I’m sure Bretton Woods and Great Glen had theirs going. For the first time, Jackson XC fired up its brand-new snow guns to make skiing and lessons possible on the Wentworth Golf Course. Snow making at cross-country ski areas is becoming a necessity.

