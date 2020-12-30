Christmas rains may have washed the snow away, but I’m not discouraged. With three more months of winter to go, there’s still plenty of time for wintry weather and snow. While I’m patiently biding my time, I’ll adopt the three W’s technique — walk, wax and wait.
Last Sunday, we drove up to Jackson to check out the rain damage. Everywhere we looked, people were walking — on the sidewalks, across the golf course, on the hills around town. The snow was gone, but people were still out there exercising. Runners ran by and a lone biker passed us.
On Facebook, every day I see posts of friends hiking and micro-spiking while they wait for snow. We’ve been out walking, too. We all are getting fresh air and exercise while we wait for more snow.
As the temperatures drop and lakes freeze, people with ice skates and Nordic blades are sharpening them in anticipation of safe, skating conditions.
Nordic blades are devices that you attach to your Nordic boots with a long blade with your preferred binding. It’s as close as you can get to skate skiing when there’s no snow. Check them out and watch the videos at nordicskaters.org/ice.
The second “W” is waxing. While waiting for snow, get your skis prepped for gliding. Set up your own wax bench in the basement or take them to a ski shop to have them hot waxed for the season. Be ready when the snow comes!
If you have multiple pairs of classic and skate skis, get technical by waxing some for “cold” snow and for “warmer” snow. When it snows, grab the appropriate ski from your quiver to match conditions and temperature.
The last “w” is the hardest- watch and wait for snowy weather. Have your phone/computer dialed into weather stations and websites. Find out when the next projected snowfall will be or who’s getting snow right now.
While I’m waiting for snow, I checked out local Nordic centers to see what programs and events they’re offering this winter. Some resorts are waiting to see how COVID affects their programs and events before posting any. However, I still discovered lots of activities for skiers and snowshoers to choose from this winter, from the youngest snow kid to the oldest. Here’s what I found:
Great Glen Trails: For the 26th season, GGT is hosting Nordic Meisters, a fun eight-week race series for kids and adults. On Tuesdays, from Jan. 5 through March 9, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., ski, snowshoe and fat bike racers will put on their bibs and race either the short racecourse (3K) or the long (5K). The start time is determined by the racer and the discipline. Skiers race all day, snowshoers start after 1 p.m. and fat bikers race from 3 to 5:30 p.m. The cost for the series for adults ranges from $109 for noon pass holders, $79 for pass holders, untimed adults $89, untimed pass holders $40. Juniors’ fees range from $44 to $59.
Because of COVID, there will not be any end of the year potluck/award ceremony. Instead, there will be prizes awarded each week. Masks will be required in the base lodge, there will be a mandatory staggered start at least a minute apart, and there will be no congregating at the start line. Social distancing will be the norm.
Great Glen Trails is also offering the Bill Koch League program for children in grades 1-8, on Sundays, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. This ski program incorporating games, activities and friendly races help young skiers have fun on snow and improve their skiing. It starts Jan. 3 and goes for eight weeks until March 14. The cost is $60 and includes a membership to NENSA (New England Nordic Ski Association). Check with Coach Sue Wemyss at sue@mt-washington.com for details.
Other events at Great Glen include a Nordic Demo Day on Jan. 17 from 9 am to 3 p.m., and the annual “Ski, Shoe, and Fatbike to the Clouds” on Sunday, Feb. 28.
Granite Backcountry Alliance: On Saturday, Jan. 30, another organization, Granite Backcountry Alliance (GBA) is putting on an event on the Auto Road called, “The M.W. Otto Rhode Memorial Skin and Ski.” Sponsored by Athletic Brewing Company, this event will go from noon to 5 p.m. with social distancing. Tickets went on sale on Jan. 1 at 12:01 a.m. at skireg.com. They are $60 for GBA members and $75 for members.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation: JSTF is offering many different programs this winter for adults and children. Check out their website: jacksonxc.org or call for more details: (603) 383-9355.
Skate clinics: For skate skiers looking to improve their skills, JSTF is offering four-week skate clinics on Fridays and Sundays. The intermediate clinic on Fridays from 9:30-11 a.m. is full for January, but more may be offered. The January beginner sessions on Fridays or Sundays, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. are still available. The cost of four-week clinics is $100 for pass holders, $150 for non-pass holders with rentals included. It’s a great way to practice and dial in your skating skills.
JSTF is also offering a four-week “Youth and Tweens” skate program, starting on Sunday, Jan. 10. These are two kids to one instructor coaching sessions for 90 minutes. Call (603) 383-9355 for time slots. The cost is $125 for the series.
JSTF’s popular Friday Gliders/Striders and Easy Sliders adult social ski is back, but with COVID changes — social distancing and no apres ski. Small groups will be starting every 10 minutes, at 1 p.m, 1:10 p.m., 1:20 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Cost is $15 per session, $50 for the season. Call to sign up.
Other JSTF programs include Toddlers & Tots — Tuesdays (non-vacation weeks). Free skiing plus the use of rentals (including pulks — sleds) to children age 5-and-younger and their attending parents/caregivers. COVID-19 policies prevent the use of the indoor space and require distancing, but this program is still available.
Speed Camp: Tuesday and Thursday (non-vacation), 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. No charge program for K-8 at Jackson XC. This is a coached program; kids must be able to follow directions and take care of their own gear. Adult attendant required for kindergarteners; and parents must arrange for drop-off and pick-up. Masks on and compliance with distancing at all times. Pre-register and get waiver: info@jacksonXC.org.
There one race on Jackson’s calendar for January — the Freeman Frost White Mountain Classic — on Jan. 23, from 8:30-11 a.m. Go to: tinyurl.com/ya26zoza for details.
JSTF also offers two-hour guided snowshoe tours. Check with the center to find out the days and times available.
Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation: MWVST is offering guided snowshoe tours on Saturdays starting Jan. 2, weather permitting, at 1 p.m. at the touring center at Ragged Mountain Equipment. The cost is $25 for a 90-minute to two-hour tour.
On Sundays at 10 a.m., they are also offering Snowshoe Yoga Tours for $25 for 90-minutes to two-hours at the center.
There may be more activities and events at other centers that I haven’t found yet. Let me know if you know of others.
Until enough snow covers the ground again so we can ski and snowshoe, we’ll have to be content walking, waxing and waiting for the weather to change. Happy New Year and wish for snow!
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
