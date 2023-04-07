Jackson Ski Touring Foundation’s snow report last week had an important reminder about a new event: “Ski Spring Cleaning,” Saturday, April 1st, and Sunday, April 2nd, 12:30-3:30 pm. Bring your skis and wax to the center. The staff will show you how to clean your skis. Then you can use the wax benches to put on your storage wax and be ready for next ski season.”
What a great idea! JXC’s Director Ellen Chandler came up with this instructive and useful “end of the season” activity for Nordic skiers. Whether they already knew how to clean and prep their skis for warm weather storage or wanted to find out how, JXC’s staff was there to help them with knowledge, tools, waxes and benches. The best part — the event was free!
Sunday, I decided to check it out. I’m still skiing on some of my skis, so I decided to take my early-season no-wax skis. Having them ready to go next winter when there was ski-able snow would be an early-season advantage.
When I arrived at the touring center, I headed downstairs. There, Kal Csigi, head of the rental department greeted me. No one else was there so I took full advantage of his time and expertise.
Ski techs and experienced ski waxers all have their own ways and opinions about prepping and waxing skis. Having lived with a ski tech for over 40 years, I know he has his own methods. I came to the workshop to find out how Kal did it. Later, I also looked at videos online and saw how others approached the tasks.
I can’t say one cleaning and storage wax method is necessarily better than another. What’s important is that you take the time to thoroughly clean your skis and then wax them to preserve bases over the warm months.
At this point, some of you may be saying, “Why do I need to do that?” As was stated in an article I read, tinyurl.com/3u6je8mz: “How you treat your Nordic skis when the season ends makes all the difference in how well they’ll treat you at the start of next year. Storage waxing both your skate and classic skis before stashing them away for the summer is key, and it’s a quick and easy (Do It Yourself) task that can be done at your home wax station.”
Others might be asking,” How do I do that?” Kal was there to answer those questions and show everyone how. He took me through the steps for cleaning my ski bases, then talked to me about which storage wax to use and how to apply it. He demonstrated those processes on one ski, then had me try it on the other. When we were done, the skis were clean and waxed for storage. All I needed to do next ski season was scrape the wax off, brush them, and go.
Why clean your skis? Every time you take your skis out, they collect dirt and debris from the snow, especially if it’s manmade. That “grunge” will affect how the ski glides and how wax adheres to the base. Cleaning your skis before waxing them is crucial, but how?
1. Cleaning skis: Before you use anything on the base to clean it, open up its structure by brushing the bases with a stiff steel, bronze or copper brush. That opens the pores and lifts some of the dirt out. Depending on how dirty the bases are, you might be able to clean them with just a wipe-on/wipe-off product or you may have to do a “hot wax” removal.
There are many opinions about what to use for base cleaners. Swix and other ski supply companies sell “base cleaners.” Kal told me it’s essentially acetone. Unfortunately, acetone tends to dry out bases. Use it sparingly, wipe it off, and let the ski dry thoroughly. Then put on a layer of wax to protect the bases.
Other ski techs use a citrus-based solvent. Steve Hindman in his book, Cross Country Skiing, Building Skills for Fun and Fitness recommends it. He says to minimize the use of base cleaners because they not only remove dirt, they also remove wax.
For really dirty skis, some people use the “Hot scrape” method. It involves melting on a layer of very soft warm wax. Then, while it’s warm, carefully scrape it off. As you remove the wax, the dirt adheres to it and also comes off.
My skis didn’t need that treatment, so Kal showed me how to brush them, then wipe them down quickly with base cleaner and a paper towel. Black spots on the paper towel showed we were making progress in removing grime.
While that ski dried, we did the other ski. When both were cleaned, we moved on to the next step-storage waxing.
2. Storage waxing: Nate Tomlinson, in the blog: tinyurl.com/3u6je8mz, explains, “The goal of storage wax is basically to limit contact between your skis' bases and oxygen.” Oxidation will start a slow process of base degradation.
As Hindman says, “The thick coat (of storage wax) protects your skis from dirt, scratches and the ravages of oxidation.” When ski season comes again, all you have to do is scrape them and go.
Kal recommended using a softer, warmer wax with a broad temperature range. He applied F4 (14-50 degrees) to my skis but said some people use a yellow wax (PS10 is good for 32-50 degrees). He recommended using “fluoride-free” waxes.
After using tape to mark off the ends of the “kick zone,” we dripped wax on ski tips and tails with a wax iron. We avoided getting wax on the kick zone. Then, Kal ran the iron over the wax to melt it into the ski. I did the same.
When both were done, the skis were ready for storage somewhere cool and dry, and away from direct sunlight. Kal recommended separating the bases to avoid scratching them. You can use “ski ties” or bones to do this, or just loosely hold them together so bases don’t scrape each other.
After my skis were done, several other people came in to learn how to clean and storage wax their skis. Some brought more than one pair. For those that didn’t have waxing and scraping equipment at home, Kal had them use a wax machine to roll their skis over to get a coating of wax. Their skis will be protected over the summer and ready to go next season without scraping.
The whole cleaning/storage waxing procedure for one pair takes less than half an hour and is really simple. There are numerous “YouTube” videos to watch and articles to tell you how. However, if you don’t feel comfortable and don’t have the equipment and knowledge, take them to a ski shop and have them do it for you.
The bottom line is all your skis should have this process done before you put them away. Then, they’ll be ready and in good shape for skiing next winter. The effort and investment are worth it to protect your skis for years of skiing to come. Now is the time for “spring cleaning” your skis.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
