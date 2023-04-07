Jackson Ski Touring Foundation’s snow report last week had an important reminder about a new event: “Ski Spring Cleaning,” Saturday, April 1st, and Sunday, April 2nd, 12:30-3:30 pm. Bring your skis and wax to the center. The staff will show you how to clean your skis. Then you can use the wax benches to put on your storage wax and be ready for next ski season.”

What a great idea! JXC’s Director Ellen Chandler came up with this instructive and useful “end of the season” activity for Nordic skiers. Whether they already knew how to clean and prep their skis for warm weather storage or wanted to find out how, JXC’s staff was there to help them with knowledge, tools, waxes and benches. The best part — the event was free!

