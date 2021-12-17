For high school Nordic ski racers, December is the month for serious training. They need to get in skiing shape quickly for the season ahead. Race meets start in January and go through March. Cross-country racers have a short window of time now to prepare for competition.
Athletic fitness is usually not a problem for these Nordics. Many of them cross over in winter from other aerobic sports like cross country running, soccer and field hockey. They’re strong, fit, and determined athletes. However, translating that athleticism to skis can be another matter.
To get ready for Nordic racing, they need to practice movements, timing and coordination needed for cross country skiing. It’s not enough to run and do strengthening exercises. Skiers have to slide and pole.
That makes December a particularly frustrating month for New England coaches and students. Skiable snow is unpredictable. Some years you have it, some, you don’t. Dryland training, roller skiing and Nordic ice skating can help get athletes ready for ski season, but skiing on snow works much better.
Monday, I stopped by Kennett High School to watch the Nordic team practice. Given the deterioration of snow conditions last weekend, I expected the team to be working out on pavement, not snow. I was wrong! Coach Steve Vosburgh and his assistants Scott Lajoie and Peter Donohoe had discovered some “skiable” snow on the Conway Rec Path.
I met the team and Scott at the back entrance to the school. They just finished a warm-up run and had their ski stuff ready to go. Their skis were from seasons long ago. When I asked them what they were going to ski on, one girl answered, “Grass, ice and snow.” Rocks, too, I would guess.
Outside, as they headed over to the rec path, I met Coach Vosburgh. Steve told me he was off to scout more skiable snow. He figured the rec path would only be good for one more day. Their home course at Whitaker Woods wasn’t ready for skiing yet, so Steve was in search of that elusive patch of untouched and unmelted snow for the next practice.
After 11 or more years of coaching, Steve knows how to deal with December’s finicky snow. When there are marginal snow conditions, he brings out “rock skis” for skiers to use. Over the years, he’s collected old skis they can use to save their good skis from damage. That’s why their skis looked so “vintage.”
We talked about this year’s team. It’s smaller than last years with only 11 skiers. Unfortunately, many former Nordic team skiers have graduated. Steve wasn’t worried. He said what the team lacked in numbers, it made up for in talent.
There are nine girls and just two boys skiing for Kennett this year. Three senior girls, four junior girls, two sophomore boys and two freshman girls round out the team. The group is athletic and enthusiastic.
I tried to catch up with them on the trail, but they were gone in a flash. I was on foot, never thinking they’d be on skis. There was no way I could keep up with them. The path was icy, slushy and sometimes rough, but I could see by ski tracks ahead that they had successfully negotiated it.
I picked a spot in the open with good light and waited for them to come back. In past days, Steve told me they had skied all the way to the Route 302 bridge and back.
I heard them coming before I saw them. Despite the conditions, they were having fun, laughing, talking and, yes, skiing! They quickly sped by me. Bringing up the rear, were Coach Lajoie and Coach Donahoe.
Hopefully, this December training will get them ready for their first meet. It’s on Jan. 8, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, hosted by Inter-Lakes. After that, Kennett is scheduled to host a meet at Great Glen Trails on Jan. 12. Their “home” course meet at Whitaker Woods is scheduled to be held on Feb. 2.
After finishing their regular nine-meet season, there are D1 (Division 1) Championships at Great Glen on March 8, and the MOC (Meet of Champions) at Proctor on March 15.
Over in Fryeburg, Nordic Coach John Weston is also getting his team ready to compete. His team hasn’t been able to be on skis yet, so it’s been dryland training for them.
This year, the Raiders have 12 cross country skiers — one senior, seven juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen. Nine of the skiers are from Maine, and three are foreign students.
Coach Weston shared what he expects for the team this year. “For the girls, Alanna Nataluk (senior) will be the top, and one of the best in Maine. The top newcomer would look to be Isabel Macht (sophomore). She is new to skiing but a top runner in the fall. For the boys, I wouldn’t be surprised if our two freshmen quickly rise to the top. Both skied in middle school and are solid overall athletes.” That would be Quinn Hagerty and Owen Reinbach.
Fryeburg Academy’s race season starts on Jan. 5, with a meet at their home course at Stark’s Hill at 3:30 p.m. They will be hosting four other Maine schools that day.
For Coach Weston, “Overall challenges for the season will be the usual ones like the consistency of snow and training, and the “new-usual” like COVID protocols and regulations. Skiing is certainly fortunate that, at the moment, we can train and compete without needing masks — but that can change at any time.”
Both Nordic team coaches mentioned the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. At this point, Coach Vosburgh doesn’t know of any restrictions, but he also recognizes that can change as COVID infections increase. Hopefully, both teams will be able to have a “normal” type ski season.
All they need now is snow. Until that comes, Nordic coaches everywhere will be searching for snow and creative ways to train.
Hopefully, this weekend the valley will get some new snow, not followed by “snow-killing” rain. Keep your skis crossed!
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
