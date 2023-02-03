Do you often go skiing or snowshoeing alone? I do. It’s not that I don’t enjoy the company of others, it’s just sometimes easier to just grab skis or shoes and head into the woods whenever I feel like it. I don’t have to plan and coordinate schedules with someone else. That’s the freedom of going solo.
On the other hand, there’s the fun of going into winter woods with someone else. Whether it’s just one other person or a group of people, it’s a shared experience. It also feels safer being with someone else and not alone in the elements.
This winter, I’ve had the opportunity to go both ways-solo and in a group-and enjoyed both. There are definite advantages and disadvantages to each.
Solo advantages:
1. You make the decisions: You can decide when and where to go, how far, and when to stop. You choose a pace that suits you that day. If you want to stop and enjoy the view or explore a little more, you can do that. The only one you have to please or watch out for is you.
2. The goals are yours: If you want to focus on technique or try out different moves, you’re free to do that. You’re not holding anyone up or making a fool of yourself in front of others. If you fall, no one sees you, but there’s also no one to help you back up.
3. Flexibility: When I’m out in the woods, either skiing or snowshoeing, I may change my plan in a minute. If I’m feeling adventurous, I might explore a new trail or bushwhack. If I meet up with some other people, I may join them for a while. It’s up to me.
Group advantages:
1. Sharing the experience with others has benefits: It’s more fun to explore with others, make memories and new friends. You might even learn a new trick or two or share your own. There’s always something to learn from others.
2. Safety: Being alone in the woods can be scary and dangerous. When you’re with other people, you have others to rely on and vise-a-versa. You are not alone to find your way, deal with the weather or get help when you’re injured.
3. Divide the workload: If you break trail in deep snow, it’s exhausting. Taking turns saves everyone’s energy. If you’re backpacking and carrying heavy loads, splitting up the cargo saves backs.
Solo disadvantages:
1. Lonesome: It can freeing to be alone in the woods, but it can also be lonely with no one to share the experiences-good and bad.
2. Dangers: If you fall, get lost, or the weather turns bad on you, you have no one to help you. A solo skier or hiker might get rescued late or not at all, as has been seen in recent tragic deaths in the mountains.
3. Decisions: There’s no one to hold you back from making a bad decision. You’re on your own. Having another person there to say, “We better turn around, the weather’s getting bad,” or “We’re lost or hurt and should call for help,” could save your life.
Group disadvantages:
1. Sacrifice control: The group or leaders make decisions about what you’re doing. They can set the pace and decide how far and hard the route is. Fortunately, many groups have flexibility where members can split off to go different routes and speeds that suit them.
2. Time factors: Group-decided time and duration. The more people in the group, the longer it’ll take to organize them. Along the way, groups stop more often and longer so everyone can catch up and re-group.
3. Mismatch of abilities: The group might not be a good match for your abilities and interests. Try to find out before you go what the group’s plans are and whether they match your expectations and experience.
If you’re “going solo,” reduce your risks by: 1. Knowing your limits, skills and fitness levels and not exceeding them; 2) Checking the weather frequently and knowing when to turn back; 3) Telling your friends and family where you’re going and sticking with that plan; 4) Drinking water often and taking energy snacks; 5) Going prepared with clothing and equipment appropriate for conditions. Don’t forget a headlamp; 6) Knowing where you’re going, using maps and guides and turning around when you get lost; and 7) Calling for help early.
My solo trips these days tend to be short forays in places I know well. I share my plan with my husband and give him an idea of when I’ll be back. My pack has extra mittens, a headlamp, cell phone, and usually an extra layer or two. Carrying snacks and water, I may head out through the woods to Albany Town Forest and trails nearby or I might check out Whitaker Woods snowshoe and ski trails.
Group forays I’ve enjoyed recently included Jan. 22 NENSA Women’s XC Day and Upper Saco Valley Land Trust’s (USVLT) “Family Snowshoe Adventure on the Ravine “last Saturday.
At Women’s Day, I learned and practiced new skills in well-run clinics. I also met 225 women from all over New England and shared Nordic skiing fun. What I loved best was hearing about the experiences of five Olympic Women Nordic Skiers in their quest for the gold. They were amazing.
At USVLT’s snowshoe trek on Pine Hill’s Ravine Trail, I met eight others who wanted to know more about this trail. Some I knew and some I didn’t. This January “Easement Exploration Series” event was led by USVLT’s Board member Sue Nichols and Outreach/Development Coordinator, Carissa Milliman. They gave us the history of the trail development and how USVLT got involved in the Pine Hill Forest surrounding Kennett High School. They brought snowshoes for anyone who needed them and had snacks saved for afterward.
Tromping out the connection to the Conway Rec Path, we all appreciated that Sue and Carissa had broken out some of the trail the day before. Making our way down the powerline, we turned left behind the football field and headed toward the Ravine Trail. I’d been there before but found it spectacular in its winter white.
From there, we circled playing fields until we came to where Sue and Carissa’s trail-breaking ended. We took turns breaking through that boilerplate crust-it wasn’t easy. Several of us lost our snowshoes and had to put them back on. When we finally made it to Eagle’s Way, we all opted to take the easy way back to our cars by walking on the road.
Back in the parking lot, we were treated to hot chocolate and Old Village Bakery delicious cookies. It had been an enjoyable and interesting 2-hour foray. USVLT’s next exploration will be in Lovell, Maine, on Feb. 19, 12:30-3:30 p.m., focusing on “Mammal Tracks and Tree ID” in the Moose Pond and Bull Ring Easements. For more details, go to: tinyurl.com/2s4vyvau.
If you are interested in skiing or snowshoeing with a group, check out the list of scheduled events below. Make new friends and share experiences in the winter woods.
Group skiing and snowshoeing events
Jackson XC Friday Gliders and Sliders Social Ski: Fridays, 1-3. Check the website for details: tinyurl.com/2p8unm4w.
Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Foundation Saturday Snowshoe Tours: Saturdays, 1 p.m. Meet at Ragged Mountain Equipment, Intervale. For more, go to tinyurl.com/yc3xx5hx.
Great Glen Trails Guided Snowshoe Tours: Saturdays, 1 p.m. Go to tinyurl.com/bdf76tnn.
Tin Mountain Snowshoe Tours, Albany: Saturdays and Sundays, 2-4 p.m. Go to tinyurl.com/yste3z7d.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.