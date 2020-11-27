When does everyone start losing summer fitness and putting on “winter weight?”
November and December are the worst months for eating too much and not exercising enough. Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations don’t usually foster healthy eating habits. Coupled with short, dark days and fickle weather, it’s hard to get outside to work off those extra pounds. The option of doing gym workouts is even more challenging this year because of COVID-19 concerns.
For Nordic and alpine skiers, skipping exercise and training in November ensures a slow, agonizing start to the winter season. It’s important to stay active this month to get ready for snow sports demands.
Pre-season ski training and exercise are the keys. Whether you’re a downhill, Nordic or backcountry skier, there are many ways to get your body and mind ready for ski season. How do you do that?
One option is to self-construct your own exercise program, tapping into your own experiences and knowledge. Using online sources, books and other skiers’ suggestions, you can put together a good pre-season training regime.
Another option is to sign up for a pre-season training series under the guidance of a professional athletic trainer, physical therapist or ski instructor. For a nominal fee, you’ll get the benefit of someone knowledgeable in guiding and structuring your training.
This past week, I checked out what is available in the valley this year for ski conditioning programs:
Mountain Center Physical Therapy Center in Conway has offered a “TransForm: Powder Hour” eight-week ski conditioning class for several years. Physical therapists Lindsay Mayock and Hilary McCloy combined their knowledge of exercise, skiing and yoga to present a great pre-season conditioning class.
When I visited it years ago, it involved several circuits of training exercises, interspersed with yoga activities. It was a dynamic program that strengthened and added flexibility. Unfortunately, due to COVID concerns, it is not being offered this season.
At Great Glen Trails, Sue Wemyss usually offers her “Nordic Warm-up” series in December. It is a great program for helping Nordic skiers get ready to be on snow, with her emphasis on balance, strengthening and cardio fitness. This year, Sue is unsure whether she’ll offer it again because of the pandemic. Check Great Glen Trail’s website: greatglentrails.com or email Sue at sue@mt-washington.com to find out if she’ll be running that excellent program in December.
CORE Community Fitness advertised a “Winter Sports Conditioning Blast” this fall with Taryn Palmer on Thursday nights from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Taryn, a former NCAA downhill skier for the University of New Hampshire, is well-versed in ski conditioning activities and is certified as a personal trainer.
As described in the four-week class description, “With a combination of strength and conditioning as well as flexibility this class will guide you to the performance you are looking for. With the proper progressions for all skill levels, Taryn will you get ready to hit the slopes, trails and beyond.”
Taryn’s classes are limited in size with 10 circuit stations spread out to ensure social distancing. The exercises she chooses are designed to help students elongate their muscles while strengthening them and to build up their aerobic capacity.
When I visited Taryn at CORE, she demonstrated exercises like band shuffles, lateral hops, lunge hops, “Russian twists” with a medicine ball and “dead bugs.” She uses these and others to work on muscle strength and flexibility and balance you need to ski well.
Last week, she finished a four-week series but hopes to have another coming up soon. Check CORE’s class offerings at tinyurl.com/y2vnguyh.
In Jackson, Hilary McCloy, physical therapist, online conditioning specialist and coach, is offering two online courses for ski conditioning — “Powder Hour-Original” and "Powder Hour — Uphill Style.”
Last fall, she taught MCPT’s TransForm: “Powder Hour — Ski conditioning class” class in person, but decided to experiment with setting up an online ski conditioning class, too. With the help of Andrew Drummond of Ski the Whites, she constructed an online course, called “Powder Hour.”
Hilary opened her own physical therapy and coaching practice in Jackson last spring. She offered physical therapy treatments as well as online conditioning for ski and running and coaching for ultra-runners.
Hilary is well-equipped to instruct and coach. She has the background and knowledge of a physical therapist combined with her five years' experience as a U.S. Ski Team member. Add to that her experience as an ultra-runner. Her goals are to help skiers and other athletes improve their performance and minimize injuries.
Last Friday, I met with Hilary in her Jackson Studio. She explained the set-up of her online ski conditioning classes. This season, she’s offering two online classes — “Powder Hour-original” and “Powder Hour-Uphill Style.” Each class is eight weeks long, with 16 workouts, for $100 a class.
Hilary currently has 40 people signed up for the original Powder Hour and 80 signed up for the Uphill version. Most students are from New England, though she’s had people sign up from across the country. That’s the beauty of an online course — anyone, anywhere can sign up.
The following are the online descriptions of each course:
Powder Hour Original: “This conditioning program focuses on strengthening the key muscle groups that are required to ski safely and powerfully.”
Powder Hour-Uphill Style: “A conditioning course that will prep all of the important downhill skiing muscles but will also focus on everything needed for poling and moving uphill on skis. It is a perfect fit for the backcountry skier, skimo (ski mountaineering) racer or Nordic skier looking for an early-season boost.”
After people sign up online, Hilary sends them class links. The classes are self-guided circuit workouts that can be done from home, with minimal equipment. Each class takes approximately 45 minutes to complete. Everyone starts with Week One, as each class builds on skills and conditioning from the last class. Each week, there’s a link to a spreadsheet that lists all the exercises in that week’s course, plus links to Workouts 1 and 2 videos. In them, Hilary gives detailed explanations and demonstrations of each of the workout exercises.
I checked out “Week 1” of the Uphill Powder Hour online. Exercises worked on strengthening core and back muscles and coordinating upper and lower body movements. This course mimics the skills needed for backcountry ski skinning up and skiing down. It also matched the skills I need as a Nordic skier, using my arms and legs in unison.
There’s a lot of individual flexibility built into the online course. Participants can go at their own pace and repeat exercises until they’re ready to go to the next lesson.
Hilary also set up a Facebook group, “Powder Hour Meets Run Strong,” where participants have a platform to ask her questions or to converse with fellow Powder Hour participants.
Lessons will be available online until February, so there’s still time to sign up. Go to Hilary’s website to find out more about her programs: hilarymccloy.com.
Check out these local ski conditioning classes for excellent pre-season training. If you decide to construct your own conditioning program, I’ll share with you next week what local Nordic skiers are doing to get in shape for snow.
Fight the winter weight and sluggishness. Eat healthily and exercise. Get ready for a great winter season.
Upcoming events: Bear Notch Ski Touring Center's 26th annual open house, Friday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 29, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pre-season deals on season passes and 20 percent discount on new ski packages.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
